The Oklahoma Community Successfully Fighting Off the Latest COVID Wave

Native Americans have one of the highest death rates from COVID-19, and that mortality rate is getting worse. But in Oklahoma, the Cherokee Nation has managed to flip the script, thanks to aggressive measures imposed by the nation’s chief, Chuck Hoskin Jr. Hoskin set up a Cherokee-language COVID hotline for the elderly and made sure senior citizens could access $400 stipends to help with coronavirus expenses, and he also set aside a fund to help with utility costs for his constituents. Plus, in Tahlequah, the tribe’s capital, masks are mandated, even though they are optional in the rest of the state. As COVID ravages the American plains and state officials fall behind, the Cherokee Nation stands alone as an example of how government might work to contain the virus. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Hoskin about how he’s managed to help protect the Cherokee from the worst effects of the newest COVID wave, especially in a state with high coronavirus spread. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Mary Harris: Part of what’s made you successful is robust health infrastructure. While many tribes rely primarily on the Indian Health Service, which is operated by the federal government, the Cherokee have established their own, separate health care system, including a hospital and medical school right on the reservation. Over the past decade, the Cherokee Nation has invested $300 million into health care.

Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.: We had horrible health infrastructure for a while, Chief Wilma Mankiller ushered in some new health care resources in the ’90s with some new federal dollars. Most significantly, new gaming and business revenues led us to create amazing facilities. We’ve come a tremendous way in a very short period of time.

I’m surprised you’re not expressing more frustration, because the U.S. government is obligated by treaty to provide medical care to members of federally recognized tribes.

I’m frustrated, but we can’t spend our time doing that if we’re going to make some real strides. There are aspects of working with the United States’ government on health care that help us fulfill our mission. A lot of well-meaning people work for the Indian Health Service, but it’s a bureaucracy that’s underfunded and understaffed, and its mission, I think, isn’t always completely consistent with what a particular tribe wants to do. But we’re in a position where we can use our own investment, and we don’t spend a great deal of time wringing our hands over the failures of the United States. I would say the next time the United States fulfills its obligations will be the first time it fulfills its obligations. I think it ought to, but I’m not going to wait around.

At the same time, it’s been hard because everybody’s going after the same supplies. There was one particular instance when Oklahoma’s secretary of health and my chief of staff were going after the same batch of PPE, essentially competing for it.

How do you work it out?

We got in touch with the vendor and decided, hey, we can both use this. This vendor isn’t just completely locked down by the state of Oklahoma. A lot of these things can be worked out really just by talking. In the midst of a crisis, sometimes you don’t do that, and I think it’s to your detriment if you don’t. So we’re both splitting what was there and freeing up the vendor to know that it was OK to do business with us.

It struck me that this was the most powerful and wealthiest country in the world, and yet something as simple as a mask was eluding the country. We were running out of masks. I got with my chief of staff and we said, “This can’t happen to the Cherokee Nation again. Even if the United States finds itself in this position, we’re not going to.” So we were determined to bring some mask production to the Cherokee Nation—we are in the middle of constructing a couple of facilities right now, even if just for our own stockpiles in the future. So we’re not going to be dependent again.

Getting ahold of masks for the Cherokee Nation was one thing, but getting folks to wear them was another.

There’s definitely pressure from the rest of society about this idea that it’s every man for himself. We’ve tried to send the message that wearing a mask, for example, is very much about protecting elders or saving the language or putting our communities ahead of ourselves.

Was that important to the members of your community, to think about how elderly citizens were doing?

We speak always in terms of taking care of or respecting elders, and we do that in good times and bad. Part of revering our elders is knowing that there are just a few among us who speak the language, and they’re mostly elders. We’re an Indian nation that’s the largest in the country by population, 385,000 citizens, only about 2,000 of whom are first-language-fluent speakers, which is a jarring number. And we have to do some things now to save the language. So we’ve talked about saving the language in the context of protecting people from COVID.

How do you explain that to people?

We really just get direct with it. On our Facebook page, as we do every month, we remember the first-language-fluent speakers we’ve lost. And you don’t even have to say it’s from COVID, even though everybody knows around here—it’s a fairly small community. So just talking about the loss when we lose a Cherokee speaker, it doesn’t matter where you live as a Cherokee—it hits you. We pull at their heartstrings, as we should.

But we also talk about the future. If we’re going to save this language, we’ve got to protect one another. If we’re going to respect our elders and take care of them, we’ve got to do something to protect them. One of the interesting challenges was trying to get young people to wear masks.

You’ve said how if you go off the reservation, you’ll see young Cherokee who don’t have masks, or masks down below their nose.

That’s right. That’s a big challenge. We’ve got a lot of Cherokee living across the region, living in towns where there’s no mask mandate. So we’re up against that. I feel like the average Cherokee is more likely to wear a mask than the non-Cherokee because of our public health messaging and because of our culture. But it doesn’t mean I’m not frustrated when I see it not happening.

The reason you can provide COVID testing and financial support for the elderly is simple: money. Cherokee casinos brought in $679 million dollars in 2018. But now, casinos are exactly the kinds of businesses that are most at risk during COVID.

We shut down our casinos on March 16. That’s significant. Think about a state shutting down substantially all of its tax revenue—that’s a good way to look at it.

Are they still closed?

They are not. They reopened in June and on a limited basis. And we’ve got a mask mandate, which means we also banned smoking in our casinos. But business is suffering, and during the time we were closed down, we were hemorrhaging $30 million to $40 million dollars a month because we kept everybody’s pay. Everybody went home with a paycheck and kept their job when they came back. Some are still out because we kept folks over the age of 65 or with comorbidities safe at home with a paycheck.

I wonder if part of the reason you’ve been so aggressive with public health is because without fixing that, the casino revenue will go away for much longer.

I think that’s right. We’ve got to get healthy again. We’ve got to protect the people first. Casino revenue has been a blessing to us. It’s allowed us to get through this so far. But it’s a finite resource.

How long will you be able to keep up some of these investments in the community with the limited revenue coming in from the casino?

I’m concerned about the coming calendar year in terms of revenue, but I believe that we will make it through the summer—the time when COVID hopefully starts to recede in a meaningful way from people’s day-to-day lives. I think when we get there, we’ll still be OK in terms of our revenue.

I wonder if you could talk a little bit about how whether it was difficult at all to get people to trust the health care system in Cherokee Nation after years and years of being part of the Indian Health Service and, as you said yourself, getting used to substandard care. Was it a challenge to get folks acclimated and able to use what you now have to offer?

I think the Cherokee, by and large, have confidence in their health system, and they’ve come, over the last couple of decades, to see the health system as the Cherokee Nation health system. Not only that, you have non-Indians in this region who look at our health system and they’re envious—they say that this is a government that provides health care to everyone. This is a government that has all new facilities. I’m really counting on that optimism and that confidence for the next phase, because the next phase is vaccines. We’re going to directly receive and deploy vaccines, and our people have to have confidence in us and the vaccines themselves if we’re really going to get out of this thing.

The Cherokee community was already used to not having the federal government follow through for you. That wasn’t new. So when this happened, were you more prepared?

I don’t know if I’ve thought about it in those terms precisely, but I think it’s exactly right. We are used to the government and states falling short, so putting our own resources into health care and other aspects of community building and protecting each other is something we’ve been doing for a long time. And with the resources we’ve gained in the last few decades, we’ve really been able to do it. So I think there’s something to that.

