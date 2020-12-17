Atlantic City Is Auctioning Off the Right to Demolish a Former Trump Casino

If you’re looking for catharsis after the past four clenched years—perhaps with a soupçon of vengeance—and just so happen still to be in the market for a stocking stuffer this Christmas, here’s a #ResistanceZen gift that may be perfect for that special someone. Atlantic City announced this week that it’s auctioning off the right to demolish one Donald Trump’s old casinos in the city—the former Trump Plaza casino. The dilapidated structure has been dormant since it went under in 2014 and has proved to be a hazard. Portions of the façade from one of the hotel’s towers fell off earlier this year and storms have flung debris from the building on to the city’s boardwalk below. Like the Trump presidency, it’s time for carcass of the Trump-branded casino to go.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small announced the Trump demolition auction and that the proceeds from the winning bid will go to charity, the Boys & Girls Club, which provides a host of after-school educational and training programs for young people in the city. The city hopes to raise at least $1 million from the right to blow something up that used to belong to Trump and the Boys & Girls Club has hired on a professional auction company to handle the bidding process. The company will solicit bids over the next month, through January 19. The top bids will then be invited to participate in a live auction to determine who gets to push the button on January 29, shortly after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

The winner won’t get the full satisfaction of detonated the Trump Plaza casino in all its previous glory; the building was in such a state of disrepair that some demolition work started earlier this year. But it’s better than nothing! And for the last four years nothing is what most people got by way of non-Twitter outlets to express their anger and outrage over having an unscrupulous former casino owner as a president.

Trump Plaza casino, which opened in 1984, is one of three failed Trump casino projects in Atlantic City. Its closure in 2014 was followed by the shuttering for another former Trump casino, the Taj Mahal, two years later. The string of casino failures came five years after Trump himself gave up and left the Atlantic City casino game in 2009. The Trump-branded casinos hobbled along for a while still using the Trump name in return for a 10 percent take, but each ultimately folded.