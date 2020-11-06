Where Things Stand on Day 4 of the Election

Day 4 of the 2020 election, here we go. While everyone waits on Pennsylvania, turns out the big news overnight is this: Biden has taken the lead in Georgia. After days of counting mail-in votes, and painfully incremental gains in the state, Georgia has finally flipped. To be clear, the state has not been called yet, but Biden has now notched another actual lead*, rather than the anxiety-inducing projected lead, inching him closer to the presidency. Biden currently has 253 electoral votes, 17 shy of the 270 threshold needed to win the White House. He also has multiple paths to getting that number through the handful of states that remain in play: Nevada (6 electoral votes), Arizona (11), Pennsylvania (20), and Georgia (16). Any combination of two of those states going for Biden would hand him the win and, of course, Pennsylvania itself would be enough to take the race.

GA Presidential Election Results - Biden takes the Lead



Biden (D): 49.39.% ( 2,449,371 votes)

Trump (R): 49.37% ( 2,448,454 votes)



Biden Margin: (+917)

Estimated: > 99% votes in



More results here: https://t.co/xlHf7GZUxJ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

The margin remains very, very small in Georgia, and will likely remain small as the state waits for the remainder of provisional and late-arriving absentee ballots, so don’t expect an official call of the state anytime soon. The count in Pennsylvania feels somehow more agonizingly slow than anywhere else, but it is likely to get called earlier than some of these others, in part, because it appears the Biden is headed towards a more substantial lead there. By early Friday, Trump’s advantage had been whittled down to just a few thousand votes. Biden seems likely to take the lead in the swingiest of swing states as early as Friday morning.

PA Presidential Election Results



Trump (R): 49.56% (3,286,193 votes)

Biden (D): 49.29% (3,267,969 votes)



Trump Margin: +18,224 (-4,347)

Estimated: > 95% votes in



More results here: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

While we wait and see with Pennsylvania, the counts in the Southwest have stabilized for Biden. Arizona, which has already been called by the Associated Press and Fox News for Biden, saw a surge of Trump ballots after those initial calls, prompting most media outlets to hold off on declaring the race despite a slim Biden lead. Biden has maintained an advantage, though the margin has narrowed over the past 48 hours. Unlike most other states, where mail-in ballots far and away skewed Democratic, many Republicans in Arizona cast mail-in votes making the late count far less one-sided and in some counties leaned Trump. That has made Arizona hard to call, though it appears, despite initial gains, Trump has fallen off the pace needed to overtake Biden. The race is close enough that it will take a while to sort through provisional ballots to generate a final tally.

Trump draws closer to Biden in Arizona ballot count, but falls off pace needed to win state https://t.co/uSyQSegmGO — azcentral (@azcentral) November 6, 2020

In Nevada, where Biden is holding on to a 12,000 vote lead, more results are expected around noon Friday from Clark County, which covers Las Vegas and the surrounding suburbs and has leaned Biden. The pair of Nevada and Arizona would be juuust enough for Biden to eke out a win with 270 votes on the nose, even if his trajectory in Pennsylvania and Georgia somehow derailed. The Southwest vote counts are close enough however, that calls in these states do not appear imminent. That leaves us where we started when this whole campaign kicked off: All eyes on Pennsylvania today.

*Correction, Nov. 6, 2020: This post originally misstated that Georgia’s flip to Biden was the first time he was leading in enough states to win the presidency; Biden has led for several days in Nevada and Arizona, which would also be sufficient to win the election, though neither state has declared a winner yet.