Watch CNN’s Van Jones Break Down Crying on Air After Election Called for Biden

Following days of anticipation, CNN commentator Van Jones was overwhelmed with emotion after the network called the election for Joe Biden. “It’s easier to be a parent this morning. It’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier to tell your kids character matters. It matters,” he said. “Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters.”

Van Jones was emotional talking about Joe Biden becoming the next President of the United States pic.twitter.com/KaqhSR4sHG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2020

He went on to say that Biden’s victory meant that “it’s easier for a whole lot of people,” including Muslims who no longer have to “worry that the president doesn’t want you here” and immigrants who “don’t have to worry if the president is gonna be happy to have babies snatched away or send dreamers back for no reason.” The tears got heavier as Jones went on to call Biden’s victory a “vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered.” It wasn’t just George Floyd who said, “I can’t breathe,” Jones said with tears streaming down his face. “That was a lot of people that felt like they couldn’t breathe.” Racists, Jones said, have been emboldened by the president and that’s made a lot of people in the United States fearful.

Biden’s victory, he went on, “is a big deal for us to just be able to get some peace” and it’s an opportunity for a “reset.” Ultimately “it is a good day for this country,” Jones concluded.