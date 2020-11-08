Watch Televangelist Kenneth Copeland Laugh Maniacally at Media for Saying Biden Won

Evangelical leader and huge Donald Trump supporter Kenneth Copeland had a hearty laugh over Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. But the word laugh doesn’t quite capture what he does during a prayer service. “The media said what?” Copeland said before bursting out laughing in the video posted by Right Wing Watch. “The media said Joe Biden’s president!” And that’s where he starts laughing maniacally with such forced HAHAs that at first it almost seems funny until he goes on for such an uncomfortable amount of time and those watching him begin laughing for real.

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland laughs at the media for declaring that Joe Biden has won the election and will become president. pic.twitter.com/ARHqmsEbo7 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 8, 2020

Although the clip might be amusing, and that’s likely at least part of the reason why it spread like wildfire on social media, some were quick to caution that the obviously fake laugh is a strategy to get a reaction from those listening. “This is professional brainwashing for your viewing pleasure. It works,” writer Laird Barron tweeted.

If the name Copeland sounds familiar it’s likely because he was also the star of a 2019 video that went viral when a reporter confronted him about his lavish lifestyle. Copeland had said that he can’t “talk to God” while flying commercial and that’s why he needed a private plane. “You can’t manage that today, in this dope-filled world, get in a long tube with a bunch of demons,” Copeland said. “And it’s deadly.”

Copeland’s video went viral days after another video showing Trump spiritual adviser Paula White leading a prayer service for the election also went viral. In the prayer, White said “demonic confederacies” were trying to steal the election from Trump.

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White is currently leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump's reelection. pic.twitter.com/hCSRh84d6g — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020