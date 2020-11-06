The Slatest

Watch Which Networks Cut Off Trump’s Election Rant—and Which Let Him Keep Lying

By

On Thursday night, Donald Trump walked to the microphone in the White House briefing room and told a torrent of self-serving lies about the 2020 presidential election. People watching at home heard Trump say, baselessly, “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.” He’d ramble on for more than 16 minutes after that, but some viewers heard Trump speak for only a fraction of that time. In the video above, I tracked how 15 broadcasters covered the Trump speech, documenting which ones cut him off and which allowed him to keep on ranting.

2020 Campaign Donald Trump Fox News Media TV Video Voting