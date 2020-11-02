Trump Concludes Campaign by Promising to Fire Anthony Fauci, the Most Popular Man in America

Trump Vincibility Watch is a subjective and speculative estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump actually loses the 2020 election or, in other words, that he suffers the consequences of his actions for the first time in his life rather than wriggling out of yet another jam (see: the Mueller investigation, the Ukraine scandal, the 2016 popular vote, his six bankruptcies, and everything else).

Beltway pundits and Politico reporters like to talk about candidates having a “closing argument” as if it’s a formal thing, when in fact it just means “what the candidates are talking about before Election Day.” As far as I know, there is no political science research about campaigns needing to have or benefiting from having a final-days message that’s distinct from their overall message. Still, it’s one of those self-reinforcing concepts: Once someone’s got a closing argument, you can’t be the strategist who doesn’t know what your candidate’s is, or the reporter who doesn’t have a take on the ones you’re covering.

The point is, Trump’s closing argument in a race he appears to be losing badly is that he is going to fire Anthony Fauci, the federal infectious disease expert who is repeatedly identified in public opinion polls as by far the most respected politics-related figure in the United States today. Here is CNN on the president’s late-Sunday rally in Florida:

Speaking after midnight following a full day of campaigning, the President was complaining about news media coverage of Covid-19 when the crowd broke out into a “Fire Fauci” chant. “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election,” Trump said to cheers. “I appreciate the advice.”

In Morning Consult’s tracking, Fauci has never had any lower than a 60 percent approval rating for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while Trump’s approval on the issue has never been higher than 42 percent. Fauci’s rating in a September New York Times–Siena College poll about whom voters trusted for information about the coronavirus was 46 points higher than Trump’s among independents. Putting the coronavirus in general and Fauci in particular on the minds of voters who might be wavering at the last minute is, empirically, probably the worst thing the president could do. It is as if Joe Biden were to fall asleep midspeech and, upon waking up, explain that it had happened because he is “really old” and “has a declining brain.”

Broadly, Trump’s problem is that he is holding multiple rallies a day in front of hardcore fans, creating an attention-feedback loop that incentivizes aspects of his public persona that the broader voting public generally sees as flaws, like his impulsive temperament and employment of divisive rhetoric. At another point during his speech in Florida, he described how he’d like to beat Biden up physically; he’s also defended a group of drivers who surrounded and slowed down a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway on Twitter as “patriots,” while claiming sarcastically at a Michigan rally that they had been “protecting” the bus. Meanwhile, at least three of his recent rallies have ended with crowds of supporters stranded for hours in cold weather because not enough buses were available to take them back to their vehicles. Not a “good look” for the person who wants to be reelected as the country’s chief administrator.

Because of the increasingly disproportionate way that the Electoral College and judicial system allot voting power in this country, there remains a far from negligible chance that Trump will win the presidency despite being expected to lose the popular vote by a margin of, at the very least, 4 million. So it is not with any sense of smug certainty, but merely the belief that no president could have made a worse or more strategically inept case for reelection, that we conclude Donald Trump is currently AS VINCIBLE AS HE’S EVER GOING TO GET.