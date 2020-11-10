President Baby Makes One Last Demand That Everyone Pay Attention to Him

Trump Vincibility Watch is a subjective and speculative estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump actually loses the 2020 election or, in other words, that he suffers the consequences of his actions for the first time in his life rather than wriggling out of yet another jam (see: the Mueller investigation, the Ukraine scandal, the 2016 popular vote, his six bankruptcies, and everything else).

Donald Trump’s time at the center of American politics has been defined by the dilemma over whether to take him “literally” or “seriously.” It is said that the press and the Democratic resistance take him literally but not seriously, treating him as a clown who discredits himself by fabricating facts and anecdotes, while his supporters take him seriously but not literally, believing that he is engaging in hyperbole that conveys his underlying affinity with their interests.

Well, we’re doing that whole thing again with the results of the election. Literally, Donald Trump has lost: He is trailing by tens of thousands of votes, too many to expect that a recount would flip them, in enough swing states to say with confidence that Joe Biden will be the winner when the counts are certified. He’s also trailing by more than 10,000 votes in two other states, Arizona and Georgia, just as a bonus. Nonetheless, Trump and the people in his administration—and, to varying extents, other Republicans—have launched a nonstop cannonade of spin and idiocy into the media about how he’ll be the real winner when fraudulent Democratic ballots are thrown out. The claims are farcical even by contemporary standards, considered too flimsy to stand up to scrutiny even by Republican-appointed judges. Trump has his people out in the street in Nevada claiming that Democratic operatives left the doors of a Biden-Harris van open such that passersby could see them inside stuffing envelopes with fake ballots. It’s real dumb.

It’s also, knock on wood, been literally ineffective. There’s no indication that the attacks have convinced any officials who actually control the relevant mechanisms of power—vote counters, state electors—to cheat on Trump’s behalf. When Attorney General Bill Barr made a show this week of authorizing investigations into any “vote tabulation irregularities” U.S. attorneys might find, the director of the Department of Justice’s Election Crimes Branch resigned. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo caused a Twitter stir Tuesday by referring to a “transition to the second Trump administration,” but in context his remarks read as a trolling reference to campaign talking points about “still seeing a path to victory” rather than a profession of loyalty to a splinter regime. A lot of talk; no tangible effect on Joe Biden’s chances of taking office in January.

And yet. The idea that Democrats stole the election is lighting up Facebook and setting up committed Republican voters to once again insist that their representatives withhold cooperation from a president who they have been told is “illegitimate.” Barack Obama was illegitimate because he was “born in Kenya”; Bill Clinton was illegitimate because he’d abused the power of his office during an open-ended independent counsel investigation into a series of pseudo-scandals hyped by right-wing media. There’s always a reason! It’s not a great way to run a country. It’s not sustainable, as they say.

Last week, we posited that our preelection Trump Vincibility Watch would be the second-to-last one ever. Unfortunately, we overestimated the president’s level of human dignity, somehow, after five years of close observation. We will not do that ever again, and will refrain from declaring a “final” Vincibility Watch until Biden is sworn in. Trump remains UNPRECEDENTEDLY VINCIBLE nonetheless.