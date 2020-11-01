Trump Cheers Caravan of Trucks That Swarmed Biden Bus in Texas

President Donald Trump cheered his supporters who got into their trucks waving pro-Trump flags and surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas. “I LOVE TEXAS!” Trump wrote on Twitter. The footage that Trump posted appeared to be of the same truck caravan that the Biden campaign said “attempted to slow the bus down and run it off the road” on Friday.. Biden campaign spokesperson Symone Sanders blasted the president for his tweet, characterizing it as “reckless, dangerous, and an intimidation tactic.” She added that “it’s not something we should come to accept from our leaders.”
Video posted on social media showed how the pro-Trump trucks surrounded the bus on Interstate 35 and at one point even appeared to try to run into a person’s car. “They’re literally escorting him out of town,” one man says while laughing in a video shared by Trump supporters. At one point, trucks pulled up in front of the bus and tried to get it to stop “in the middle of the highway,” Biden’s campaign said.
Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, tweeted that Trump supporters “ran into a person’s car, yelling curse words and threats.” The campaign staff who were on the bus that was traveling from San Antonio to Austin called 911 and law enforcement officers helped the bus reach its destination. Democratic state representative Rafael Anchía and others said that some of the Trump supporters who surrounded the bus were armed. Although vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris was campaigning in Texas that day she was not on the bus.
The incident led the Biden campaign to cancel an event “out of an abundance of caution” to avoid any chance of a problem. Texas House Representative Cheryl Cole tweeted that pro-Trump protesters “have escalated well beyond safe limits” and that’s what led to the cancelation. “Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas today instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” Tariq Thowfeek, the Biden campaign’s communications director in Texas, said in a statement.
On Saturday night, Trump celebrated his supporters who surrounded the bus in Texas. “Anybody see the picture of their crazy bus driving down the highway, they are surrounded by hundreds of cars, they are all Trump flags all over the place,” Trump said. “It’s like a hot thing.”
Before Trump tweeted his video, Texas GOP Chair Allen West issued a statement that said Trump and his supporters were the true victims: “Where is the liberal corporate media’s concern about that real violence?”
