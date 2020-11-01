Trump Cheers Caravan of Trucks That Swarmed Biden Bus in Texas

President Donald Trump cheered his supporters who got into their trucks waving pro-Trump flags and surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas. “I LOVE TEXAS!” Trump wrote on Twitter. The footage that Trump posted appeared to be of the same truck caravan that the Biden campaign said “attempted to slow the bus down and run it off the road” on Friday.. Biden campaign spokesperson Symone Sanders blasted the president for his tweet, characterizing it as “reckless, dangerous, and an intimidation tactic.” She added that “it’s not something we should come to accept from our leaders.”

What the President tweeted in regards to Texas is reckless, dangerous and an intimidation tactic. It’s not something we should come to accept from our leaders. The people of our great country have the opportunity to turn the corner here. VOTE. HIM. OUT. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) November 1, 2020

Video posted on social media showed how the pro-Trump trucks surrounded the bus on Interstate 35 and at one point even appeared to try to run into a person’s car. “They’re literally escorting him out of town,” one man says while laughing in a video shared by Trump supporters. At one point, trucks pulled up in front of the bus and tried to get it to stop “in the middle of the highway,” Biden’s campaign said.

This is a traffic violation and attempted homicide. Why hasn’t anyone been arrested? pic.twitter.com/QnfF4vXMQn — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) October 31, 2020

Today, @realDonaldTrump supporters followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters. They ran into a person's car, yelling curse words and threats. Don't let bullies win, vote. pic.twitter.com/CIyEWwbvqU — Katie Naranjo (@KatieNaranjo) October 30, 2020

Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, tweeted that Trump supporters “ran into a person’s car, yelling curse words and threats.” The campaign staff who were on the bus that was traveling from San Antonio to Austin called 911 and law enforcement officers helped the bus reach its destination. Democratic state representative Rafael Anchía and others said that some of the Trump supporters who surrounded the bus were armed. Although vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris was campaigning in Texas that day she was not on the bus.

Armed Trump trolls harassing Biden Bus on I-35, ramming volunteer vehicles & blocking traffic for 40 mins. Eric Trump took to FB to incite this violence.



At least the Trump hearse is appropriate given the 200K+ Americans who have died due to his incompetence. #VoteHimOut pic.twitter.com/vUyhhKyceo — Rafael Anchía (@RafaelAnchia) October 30, 2020

The incident led the Biden campaign to cancel an event “out of an abundance of caution” to avoid any chance of a problem. Texas House Representative Cheryl Cole tweeted that pro-Trump protesters “have escalated well beyond safe limits” and that’s what led to the cancelation. “Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas today instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” Tariq Thowfeek, the Biden campaign’s communications director in Texas, said in a statement.

This is a 1st for me - but we just cancelled a joint event in Pflugerville w/ @JoeBiden campaign, @AustinYoungDems, & more, due to security reasons. Unfortunately, Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits. Sorry to all who looked forward to this fun event. https://t.co/tSq4moqro0 — Sheryl Cole (@SherylCole1) October 30, 2020

On Saturday night, Trump celebrated his supporters who surrounded the bus in Texas. “Anybody see the picture of their crazy bus driving down the highway, they are surrounded by hundreds of cars, they are all Trump flags all over the place,” Trump said. “It’s like a hot thing.”

"Did anybody see the picture of that crazy bus driving down the highway, they're surrounded by like, hundreds of cars? They're all Trump flags all over the place." -- Trump glorifies an incident in Texas where his supporters tried to drive a Biden/Harris bus off the road pic.twitter.com/ZBSdEcvWHE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2020

Before Trump tweeted his video, Texas GOP Chair Allen West issued a statement that said Trump and his supporters were the true victims: “Where is the liberal corporate media’s concern about that real violence?”