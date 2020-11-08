Trump Campaign Plasters Fake “President Gore” Front Page All Over Its Headquarters

Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, posted an image that he said was supposed to be a reminder of how the media is often wrong. Instead, it ended up being an illustration of how it’s difficult to trust anything that comes out of Trump’s team.

It began with Murtaugh posting a tweet showing what he said was an image of the Nov. 8, 2000, Washington Times front page with a banner headline that read “President Gore.” He shared a photo showing that the image had been plastered all over the Trump campaign’s headquarters, saying it was a “reminder that the media doesn’t select the president.”

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh appears to have deleted this tweet after the Washington Times pointed out that it never ran such a headline. pic.twitter.com/vRPQH7vrej — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) November 8, 2020

The Washington Times, a conservative newspaper, quickly pushed back though and tweeted back at Murtaugh to make sure it was clear the image was fake: “Those photos have been doctored. The Washington Times never ran a ‘President Gore’ headline.” It wasn’t a particularly difficult thing to fact-check, considering others went on to post the real front page from Nov. 8, 2000. The real front page had the banner headline “Down to the Wire,” with a photo of George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, above the fold.

Those photos have been doctored. The Washington Times never ran a "President Gore" headline. — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) November 8, 2020

Murtaugh deleted the tweet. What appeared to be an embarrassing error came a day after the Trump campaign raised more than a few eyebrows by holding a news conference outside a landscaping company.

I assume this is Photoshopped, as I actually possess (thanks to a friend who still works there) a copy of the actual headline. https://t.co/wR3nGskCup pic.twitter.com/fztIAJBYml — ɱıƙɛ ɖ'ąŋɠɛƖơ (@gemko) November 8, 2020