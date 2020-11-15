Trump Admits Biden Won Election but Quickly Takes It Back

President Donald Trump seemed to acknowledge for the first time Sunday morning that he lost the presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden even as he kept falsely insisting it was the result of a “rigged” vote. In a tweet, Trump was referring to Biden and said that “he won.” The president proceeded to espouse baseless conspiracy theories without providing any proof, making clear he isn’t abandoning his contention that the election was somehow stolen from him.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Trump doubled down on the baseless conspiracy theories in a subsequent tweet, claiming “all of the mechanical ‘glitches’ that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes.”

Shortly after that tweet, Trump seems to have gotten wind that many saw his Sunday morning tweet as an almost-concession and he pushed back against that interpretation. First he sent an all-caps tweet: “RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN!” He followed that up with another tweet in case that one wasn’t clear enough. “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING!” the president tweeted. “We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!” All of the president’s Sunday morning tweets were flagged by Twitter for containing disputed claims about election fraud.

On Friday, Trump appeared to come close to admitting he would be leaving the White House soon but stopped himself mid-sentence.