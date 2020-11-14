Trump Administration Ending Like It Began: Lying About Crowd Size

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to express their support to the commander in chief and his baseless allegations of voter fraud. The protest had several different names, including Million Maga March, Stop the Steal, and March for Trump but they all had the same message: the election has been stolen from Trump. The gathering received praise from members of the administration, including Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, who tweeted photos of the demonstrations and claimed that “more than one MILLION” people had gathered to support the president. That was a wild exaggeration as all footage from the events show, at most, tens of thousands of people present.

AMAZING!



More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support.



Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vU65nqCSns — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 14, 2020

Many immediately pointed out McEnany’s exaggeration and noted that it brought to mind the way Trump’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, outright lied to the press about the number of people who attended the president’s inauguration in January, 2017. Back then it was shocking because the truth seemed so evident. But in a sign of things to come, a press secretary stood at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House and outright lied to the press about crowd numbers. Spicer twisted himself in contradictions to somehow claim that photos that compared crowd sizes at Trump’s inauguration to those of Barack Obama were somehow misleading. Trump’s inauguration “was the largest audience to ever witness the inauguration—period. Both in person and around the globe,” Spicer assured at the time. At the time, it seemed horrifying the press secretary could tell such an obvious outright lie with a straight face. After almost four years of Trump’s White House, McEnany’s tweet barely surprised. Trump himself was a bit less grandiose about his exaggerated estimates, claiming “hundreds of thousands of people” participated in the march.

We don’t have exact figures, but the crowd is not remotely close to a million people. https://t.co/J4y0IJp2xm — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 14, 2020

Hundreds of thousands of people showing their support in D.C. They will not stand for a Rigged and Corrupt Election! https://t.co/tr35WKTKM8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

Trump had hinted that he might stop by the demonstrations but he went golfing early Saturday morning. He did smile and wave to supporters from inside his car as his motorcade drove down Pennsylvania Avenue. That got his supporters really excited, many of whom ran to try to get a glimpse of the president. Trump continued to feverishly tweet about baseless claims of election fraud throughout the afternoon.

PRESIDENTIAL DRIVE-BY: New video shows Pres. Trump waving to his supporters while he drove by in his motorcade, as thousands marched through the nation's capital to protest election results one week after the presidential race was called for Joe Biden. https://t.co/J9jVf8zh6n pic.twitter.com/5kipJl0mpm — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 14, 2020

View from President Trump Motorcade at Freedom Plaza ... #MillionMAGAMarch rally supporting President Trump pic.twitter.com/okUVxFEQEB — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) November 14, 2020

EARLIER: Trump supporters rush to see the president's motorcade driving by Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/3s0QwEKMmv — The Hill (@thehill) November 14, 2020