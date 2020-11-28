Trump Reportedly Considering Launching 2024 Campaign During Biden’s Inauguration

President Donald Trump hasn’t conceded yet, and, according to what some of his close advisers have been saying for weeks, he may never concede. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t thinking about his next steps. While there have been several reports that Trump is already considering another presidential run in 2024 the Daily Beast reports Saturday the president is thinking about making it official with an event on the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Three people “familiar with the conversations” told the Daily Beast that Trump isn’t just talking about a potential 2024 theoretically but also thinking about how to best time the announcement that he’s running to make sure the Republican Party stands behind him. Two of those sources said the president has even brought up the idea of doing something during the week of inauguration, and possibly even on the day that Biden will be sworn in.

Part of Trump’s strategy appears to be to disrupt a Biden administration and try to remain in the spotlight after he leaves office in what sounds like could be a four-year campaign for the presidency. The commander in chief appears convinced that media outlets would still give him good coverage because he gives them good ratings.

What was once whispered about appears to be becoming more public as Bloomberg reported Thursday that Trump told National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, and Vice President Mike Pence about his 2024 plans. “If you do that – and I think I speak for everybody in the room—we’re with you 100 percent,” O’Brien reportedly said. Earlier, the Washington Post reported that Trump was considering announcing his 2024 campaign before the end of the year.