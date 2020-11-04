Slate’s Election Live Blog: The Day After

Welcome to Day Two of Slate’s election live blog. As of Wednesday morning, here is where things stand in the presidential election, the state of play in key Senate races, and a look at what comes next. Click here for the current Electoral College count.

8 a.m.: An Early Bird Roundup of Slate’s Late Night Election Coverage

Who’s Winning the Senate?

“Tonight’s ‘other’ main event is the battle for control of the United States Senate, which currently is composed of 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats.”

The Uncanniness of Watching Donald Trump Claim Premature Victory

“In the early hours of Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump addressed a group of supporters in the White House to declare that he had won an election in which the votes were still being counted.”

Uber and Lyft Got the Result They Wanted on Election Night

“California residents approved Proposition 22, which lets delivery and ride-share companies continue to classify their workers in the state as independent contractors rather than employees. The closely watched voter measure exempts companies like Uber and Lyft from having to provide unemployment protections, minimum wage, sick leave, and other benefits to California gig workers.”

The Future of Abortion in America Is State by State

“The country had two ballot initiatives on abortion rights on the table this election, and they delivered opposite results.”

What Twitter Did After Trump Said Democrats Are Trying to “STEAL” the Election

“Facebook Adds Label to Trump Post Declaring ‘A big WIN!’ Twitter Adds Label to Trump Tweet Claiming ‘They Are Trying to STEAL the Election.’”

Fox News’ Arizona Call Drove Fox News Crazy

“Around 11:20 p.m. on election night, Fox News made its first truly surprising call of the evening. The network’s designated ‘map guy,’ Bill Hemmer, who had been standing at the network’s big map outlining potential Trump and Biden paths to victory, was caught by surprise when the state of Arizona—which had voted for Trump in 2016—flipped to blue before his eyes. ‘What is happening here? Why is Arizona blue?’ Hemmer asked. ‘Did we just call it? Did we just make a call in Arizona?’”

7:25 a.m.: The Current Electoral College Count

The electoral count has remained pretty static for the past several hours, as we wait for a handful of key states to count mail-in ballots. Here’s where the race stands as of first thing this morning (via the Associated Press):

Biden 238 (Arizona , 11, California 55, Colorado 9, Connecticut 7, Delaware 3, District of Columbia 3, Hawaii 4, Illinois 20, Maine 2, Maine (1) 1, Maryland 10, Massachusetts 11, Minnesota 10, Nebraska (2) 1, New Hampshire 4, New Jersey 14, New Mexico 5, New York 29, Oregon 7, Rhode Island 4, Vermont 3, Virginia 13, Washington 12) vs. Trump 213 (Alabama 9, Arkansas 6, Florida 29, Idaho 4, Indiana 11, Iowa 6, Kansas 6, Kentucky 8, Louisiana 8, Mississippi 6, Missouri 10, Montana 3, Nebraska 2, Nebraska (1) 1, Nebraska (3) 1, North Dakota 3, Ohio 18, Oklahoma 7, South Carolina 9, South Dakota 3, Tennessee 11, Texas 38, Utah 6, West Virginia 5, Wyoming 3). And 141 outstanding. Alaska 3, Georgia 16, Maine (2) 1, Michigan 16, Nevada 6, North Carolina 15, Pennsylvania 20, Wisconsin 10.