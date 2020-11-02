Get the News Quiz in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Welcome to a special edition of Slate’s news quiz. From now until Election Day, we’re offering a series of quizzes to test your political knowledge. Today: Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on what happened during the long-drawn-out 2020 presidential campaign. For quizzes on the Trump administration, click here and here.

Questions are multiple-choice, and time is of the essence: You have 50 seconds to answer, and as the seconds tick away, the question’s point value drops from 50 all the way down to zero, so you’ll want to click on your answer as fast as you possibly can. There’s no penalty for an incorrect answer, so feel free to take a guess.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is senior political writer Jim Newell.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Newell? Good luck!

The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.