Slate Election Live Blog, Day 4

Welcome to Day 4 of Slate’s election live blog.

Where We Stand With the Electoral College

Biden 253 (California 55, Colorado 9, Connecticut 7, Delaware 3, District of Columbia 3, Hawaii 4, Illinois 20, Maine 2, Maine (1) 1, Maryland 10, Massachusetts 11, Michigan 16, Minnesota 10, Nebraska (2) 1, New Hampshire 4, New Jersey 14, New Mexico 5, New York 29, Oregon 7, Rhode Island 4, Vermont 3, Virginia 13, Washington 12, Wisconsin 10) vs. Trump 214 (Alabama 9, Arkansas 6, Florida 29, Idaho 4, Indiana 11, Iowa 6, Kansas 6, Kentucky 8, Louisiana 8, Maine (2) 1, Mississippi 6, Missouri 10, Montana 3, Nebraska 2, Nebraska (1) 1, Nebraska (3) 1, North Dakota 3, Ohio 18, Oklahoma 7, South Carolina 9, South Dakota 3, Tennessee 11, Texas 38, Utah 6, West Virginia 5, Wyoming 3). And 71 outstanding. Arizona 11, Alaska 3, Georgia 16, Nevada 6, North Carolina 15, Pennsylvania 20 (Calls by the Associated Press except for Arizona, which has been taken out of Biden’s column in this post because there are additional votes to be counted and multiple networks have determined it is too early to call.)

6:55 a.m.: Where the Race Stands Overnight and What to Expect for Friday

Here we are again, but today we have movement! After days of waiting and wondering, Joe Biden has at last pulled ahead of President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia. The margin remains thin, now just over a thousand votes, but the trend lines are positive for Biden to notch Democrats’ first win in the state since 1992. With Biden’s new lead in Georgia, that means he now has leads in three of the four states that remain in play. Biden continues to maintain advantages in Nevada and Arizona, which would be enough for him to win the White House if those states hold. In Pennsylvania, Biden still trails Trump by 18,000 votes as of the wee hours, but that lead is plummeting and is expected to disappear altogether as early as this morning.

GA Presidential Election Results



Biden (D): 49.39.% ( 2,449,580 votes)

Trump (R): 49.37% ( 2,448,484 votes)



Biden Margin: (+ 1,096)

Estimated: > 99% votes in



More results here: https://t.co/xlHf7GZUxJ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

Biden’s electoral vote total still rests at 253, 17 shy of the 270 threshold needed to win the White House. He still has a number of ways to get there: Nevada (6 electoral votes), Arizona (11), Pennsylvania (20), and Georgia (16). Any combination of two of those states would be enough for the win, as would a single victory in Pennsylvania. What does that mean for today? While Arizona appears to have stabilized for Biden, after Trump closed the gap in mail-in votes, and the trajectory of Nevada’s mail-in returns continue to make Biden the favorite there, calls do not appear imminent in either of those states because of how close they are. The same goes for Georgia. That leaves us where we started: All eyes on Pennsylvania.

—Elliot Hannon