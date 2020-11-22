Sen. Toomey Congratulates Biden After Pennsylvania Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit

It’s over. That’s the message Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania sent to President Donald Trump shortly after a judge in his state dismissed a lawsuit from Trump’s campaign that sought to block certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. In a long, strongly worded statement, Toomey not only congratulated Biden for his victory but also called on Trump to stop challenging the election results and get on with the transition already. “President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania,” Toomey writes.

Read my statement on today’s Pennsylvania federal court decision, and congratulating President-Elect Biden: https://t.co/tCCXWxIUoR pic.twitter.com/MaxfHCtK1x — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) November 22, 2020

Tommey’s statement came hours after a federal judge tossed out a Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania with a scathing opinion that accused the president’s lawyers of trying to disenfranchise voters without presenting any compelling evidence. “Plaintiffs ask this Court to disenfranchise almost seven million voters. This Court has been unable to find any case in which a plaintiff has sought such a drastic remedy in the contest of an election, in terms of the sheer volume of votes asked to be invalidated,” U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his 37-page opinion. And while anyone might expect this type of request to be accompanied by compelling evidence “of rampant corruption” that was far from the case. “Instead, this Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence,” Brann added.

Trump’s lawyers vowed to appeal and tried to spin the judge’s dismissal as somehow good news, saying in a statement that it helped “our strategy to get expeditiously to the U.S. Supreme Court.” Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s attorney, and Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to the Trump campaign, did say they were “disappointed” that they “did not at least get the opportunity to present our evidence at a hearing.”

Toomey praised Brann in his statement, characterizing him as “a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist,” making clear he can’t be attacked for his ideology. The Pennsylvania senator also made sure to note this was hardly the only loss for the Trump team, adding that Georgia had recently certified Biden’s victory. Toomey also says Trump apparently tried to “thwart the will of Michigan voters and select an illegitimate slate of electoral college electors.” When taken as a whole, it all confirms that “Joe Biden won the 2020 election and will become the 46th President of the United States.”

Toomey says that he’s disappointed Trump did not win and went on to praise his administration, saying it “achieved much for the American people.” But in order to make sure “he is remembered for these outstanding accomplishments” Trump “should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process.”