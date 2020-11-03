Meet an NBA Player Voting for the First Time Today

Slate's Who Counts? series is made possible by the support of Slate Plus members and readers like you.

Subscribe to What Next on Apple Podcasts for the full episode.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. didn’t think of himself as a political person before this year. But the killing of George Floyd changed that—it convinced him to get involved. Nance registered to vote for the first time in this election, and he’s spent the past few months working to get out the vote in the NBA and across the country. On Thursday’s bonus episode of What Next, the last in our series on first-time voters, I talked to Nance about his political awakening and tweeting at the Ohio secretary of state. A portion of our interview is transcribed below, condensed and edited for clarity.

Mary Harris: It seemed to me like the story of the league encouraging fans to vote this year really started with George Floyd and how his death galvanized players. Is that fair?

Larry Nance Jr.: I do think that’s fair to say. With how publicized the killing of George Floyd got to be, not just in America but the whole world, young Black men took offense to that, and that’s the majority of our league. When they started speaking up on it, it came from a place of, hey, that could have been me. That could’ve been my son. That could’ve been my dad. You know, it came from a genuine place of concern and need for change. I definitely think that sparked it.

After George Floyd died back in May, your team held a big conference call to talk about what you should do. What was that like?

It was pretty deep, actually. We’ve got 19-year-old young Black men on our team. We have 30-year-old young Black men on our team. We have 25-year-olds. So there were a lot of guys on that call saying, “That’s terrifying.” We just watched someone of my exact description just be absolutely killed like an animal. Guys were scared of getting pulled over, getting a ticket, any interaction with the police. Hearing my teammates, my friends, speak like that was pretty moving.

We hadn’t had any conversations about voting before any of this, and then once all this came about, it was like, “Hey, man, are you registered? Where are you living right now? Where’s your license at? Are you in Oregon? Are you in New York? Are you in California? If you’re not, I’m going to go register to vote right now because my license is in Ohio—you want to come with me?” So there were a few of us that just went and got registered together, along with one of our coaches.

I took Kevin Love to go get registered for the first time in Ohio. And then the next day, Kevin Porter Jr. got registered, and he went with one of our coaches, Dan Geriot. Those are four brand-new voters that we never had before. So you got to think, if two other groups do that, that’s 12 more voters. That’s huge. That’s a big deal.

Subscribe to What Next Get more news from Mary Harris and her team every day. Join Slate Plus Subscribe

Only 22 percent of NBA players voted in 2016, which is not a lot. Did you guys talk about that too, about sitting on the sidelines in years past?

We did. Guys didn’t—I mean, I’ll speak for myself. I just kind of didn’t realize that it was that important, you know? Like, all right, the president is somebody that’s just going to sit up there and be a figurehead. And I just didn’t know any better. …

I’m pretty upset about how George Floyd died. I’m pretty upset about how Breonna Taylor was treated. I’m pretty upset about how we’re handling COVID. … I can’t be upset if I don’t use my right to vote. I have no right to be sitting here mad and angry about what’s going on in our country if I didn’t use my voice to try to change it. And so I think that’s what guys are really starting to realize. I don’t know the exact number, but it’s going to be way higher than 22 percent this year.

I’m curious about how you made that change in yourself or how you maybe helped a friend of yours see that their vote counted.

For me, it was statistics. I’m a big numbers guy, so the stats of it all really opened my eyes to what one vote truly means. You know, I live in Ohio here. Not to say other people that live elsewhere don’t matter, but like, jeez, Ohio is a major deal. Nobody has won the presidency without winning the state of Ohio since 1960. A couple thousand votes, a couple hundred votes, could sway the election left or right. And I don’t want to sit here and potentially be upset about how the election turns out and I just sat on my butt and didn’t do my part.

I don’t necessarily know what I would tell one of my teammates other than just trying to show them the facts of, hey, you may not think your vote matters, but if you’re saying that, you got to think you are not the only one saying that. There’s a couple hundred of you. There’s a couple thousand of you. There’s a couple hundred thousand of you. And the more that keeps adding up, and the more and more people just don’t think that their vote matters or don’t think it counts, start to really count—you know, negatively. And so for me, I don’t want to be part of the non-counters.

You’re also reaching out to fans to convince them to get involved. And when you noticed Ohio changing its rules around voting, limiting the number of drop box locations, you took to Twitter to call out the secretary of state.

Frank LaRose, our secretary of state, has put one ballot drop box in each county in Ohio. There’s 88 counties in Ohio. There are 88 drop boxes in Ohio.

There are 72 drop boxes in just the Seattle area of Washington. There are 79 drop boxes in just the Denver area of Colorado. And there are 88 in the entire state of Ohio.

And the difference is Colorado and Washington are not trying to suppress that vote. There is zero reason, absolutely zero reason, why we have 88 drop boxes in the entire state, especially during a pandemic, especially when there’s all this hubbub about the [U.S. Postal Service] potentially losing ballots, and all the people worried about their vote not counting. Cuyahoga County, the Cleveland area: 1.2 million people, 900,000 potential voters, one drop box. That’s ridiculous.

And this fight hits close to home for you, right? Because you know Frank LaRose personally.

His family is from Akron. My family is from Akron. We are family friends that go back a few generations. We know each other. And yeah, I’ve tweeted at him, and at the governor, [Mike] DeWine, and he hasn’t really gotten back to me. I’m just going to keep doing my part, keep letting people know what this guy is doing to keep them quiet. Especially during a pandemic, you have to make voting easier.

I mean, [LaRose and I] are friends. Not just fake friends—we are legitimate family friends. And I’ve taken my stance on where I believe he should be. He should be doing his job better, and better serving the people that elected him to serve them, and he’s not. And I’m going to keep letting it be known so that in two years, when he’s up for reelection, I’m 100 percent going to be revisiting this.

Subscribe to What Next on Apple Podcasts

Get more news from Mary Harris every weekday.