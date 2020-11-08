The Slatest

How 31 Broadcasters Broke Into Coverage to Announce Joe Biden’s Victory

On Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11:24 a.m. Eastern, CNN called the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden. NBC, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, the Associated Press, and Fox News followed with their own calls soon after. Those weren’t the only networks to break into their regularly scheduled programming. The video above shows how more than 30 national and local broadcasters in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Russia, and Japan declared Biden the president-elect.

