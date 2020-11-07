Goodbye, Jared

Who ever imagined the world would open so many doors, to give you so many options? But really, for a bright young man who knows how things work, why not? Coronavirus medical logistics expert, Middle East peace negotiator, campaign manager, criminal justice reformer, technology implementer, government systems innovator—that was you, all of it, all you.

Now what? Reach into the pocket of your skinny suit, and get out your phone. Try sending another encrypted DM to your good friend and fellow global dignitary Mohammed bin Salman to see what’s up, what you can do for him. What? “Safety number changed.” Huh, how about that. Scroll down, try another name, maybe one of the Chinese oligarchs? Nothing there, either. The Kuwaitis? Hmm. Oh, that incoming call? That’s your mortgage lender. Good luck!

This is part of a series of goodbyes to Trumpworld figures. Read the rest here.