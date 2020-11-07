Here’s the Moment Fox News Called the Election for Biden

Only an hour after Donald Trump falsely tweeted that he had won the 2020 election by “A LOT,” his preferred network, Fox News, joined others in projecting Joe Biden as the winner and next president of the United States. Though votes are still being counted, new numbers out of Pennsylvania clinched the presidency for Biden, according to the Associated Press, CNN, and MSNBC. And just seconds after Neil Cavuto noted that “a number of news organizations” had already made the call, Fox cut to Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, who announced that their own news organization would be joining those others, as you can see in the clip above.

Fox was even more generous to Biden than many others in its projection of the electoral votes, having made an early call that showed Biden winning Arizona in a move that enraged both Donald Trump and the network’s own rabid fan base. Though other outlets were reluctant to make the same call, Fox’s decision desk hasn’t backed down, and Fox cited not only Pennsylvania but Nevada while declaring Biden the winner. “Donald Trump, the 45th president … will be denied a second term. That has not happened since 1992 and President George H.W. Bush,” pointed out MacCallum. If the president was watching, he couldn’t have been happy.