Trump Team Holds News Conference Outside Drab Landscaping Firm, Next to Adult Book Store

On Saturday morning, shortly before the AP and other news outlets called the election for Joe Biden, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce that his lawyers would be holding a “big press conference” in Philadelphia. But there seems to have been some major confusion about where it would be held. First Trump tweeted it would take place at the “Four Seasons, Philadelphia.” Trump later corrected himself and said that the news conference was going to be held at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping. And the Four Seasons Hotel sent out its own tweet, making sure everyone knew that the news conference would not be held there but rather at the landscaping business that has “no relation with the hotel.”
When journalists arrived at the site of the news conference they were flabbergasted by the scene and many quickly speculated that someone in the Trump campaign made a serious mistake. After all, the parking lot of landscaping business in the outskirts of the city in an industrial part of town was a drab backdrop for a news conference by a president who wanted to convince Americans he still had a chance of winning. And making matters even stranger, the landscaping business was between an adult bookstore and a cremation center. The location led to lots of mockery online and many people were very happy with the scene that was ripe for mockery and some saw as a poignant metaphor of the failure of the Trump campaign.
At the news conference, Rudy Giuliani insisted that Trump was not going to concede the election and claimed without presenting any evidence that ballots had been tampered with in Pennsylvania. It seems Giuliani first heard that that the networks had called the election for Biden at the news conference and he vowed that the campaign would file several lawsuits because of Republican observers were not allowed to inspect ballots. “Seems to me somebody from the Democratic National Committee sent out a note that said don’t let the Republicans look at those mail-in ballots,” Giuliani said without any evidence.
