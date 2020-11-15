Fauci Warns Delay in Transition Could Affect Public Health Amid Coronavirus Surge

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday that it’s “obvious” it would be better for public health if the presidential transition could move forward as quickly as possible at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase. “Of course it would be better if we could start working with them,” Fauci said on CNN. Fauci, who has served under six presidents, said the transition process should be “like passing a baton in a race” so there is no lag time. “You don’t want to stop and then give it to somebody. You want to just essentially keep going, and that’s what transition is,” Fauci said. “So it certainly would make things more smoothly if we could do that.”

President Donald Trump’s refusal to admit that he lost the election means the transition process hasn’t started. And while Biden’s team has been in touch with health officials at the state level, there is a lot of information the new administration doesn’t have access to, including COVID-19 data and the plans to distribute vaccines.

Fauci wasn’t the only one to warn about negative consequences to public health due to Trump’s continued refusal to get started with the transition at a time when the number of daily COVID-19 cases keeps breaking records. Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who is the co-chair of Biden’s coronavirus advisory board, said that the delay in accessing key information could make it more complicated for the new administration to hit the ground running. “There are thousands and thousands of career civil servants and political appointees who have been working very hard on this pandemic for many months now,” Murthy said on Fox News Sunday. “They have plans that are in process. They have data they have collected that the public doesn’t always have access to — and to be able to see that data, see those plans, is what’s going to help us put together the best possible product in the end.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who is a Republican, said on CNN that while Trump has every right to carry out legal challenges to contest the results of the election that doesn’t mean the transition shouldn’t move forward. “It’s clear, that certainly based on what we know now, that Joe Biden is the president-elect and that transition for the country’s sake, it’s important for a normal transition to start through,” DeWine said. “And the president could go on his other track, his legal track, we should respect that, but we also need to begin that process.”

In an illustration of how dire the situation is right now, Fauci said an additional 200,000 Americans could die by March because of the coronavirus, which has already killed almost 250,000 people in the country. Although there has been some good news in the vaccine front, “experts worry that the worst will come before the vaccine is widely available,” Fauci said. But, Fauci said, the number could be sharply diminished if a vaccine starts to be available and people are more diligent about social distancing and wearing masks. “We don’t have to accept those large numbers that are so terrifying,” he said.