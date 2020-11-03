Welcome to the most special Surge of all, the Surge of all Surges, Election Day Surge.





What can we say? The numbers look great for Biden. He led Trump comfortably for the entirety of the race. We detect no major problems under the hood. Polls of states and districts, and the generic congressional ballot, all tell the same story: Trump is off his 2016 pace, across the board, by 5–10 points, and hurting down-ballot candidates. There are fewer undecided voters than there were in 2016, mitigating Trump’s ability to ride a wave of late deciders to victory. There are also fewer third-party voters than there were in 2016, mitigating Trump’s ability to win with sub–50 percent totals. FiveThirtyEight’s model shows Trump has a 1-in-10 chance.





And yet you—yeah, YOU!—think it’s definitely going to be that “1” that we see, don’t you? You’re expecting all the polls to be off, even worse off than they were in 2016, in all the wrong places, for no rational reason. You are an absolute wreck right now, losing your mind, drinking, nervously eating leftover Halloween candy that you bought for trick-or-treaters because you’re too thick to realize most kids wouldn’t trick-or-treat in a pandemic. You think that you haven’t figured out how the polls are off, despite spending the past four years investigating. Yeah, that’s you, all right. It is you doing this, and not us, the Surge, projecting.





Anyhow, here are the seven things you gotta watch out for today.