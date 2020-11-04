What Twitter’s Number Whisperers Are Saying About Election Night

Election Day is concluding, and so is your time of nervously scrolling through and staring at all the different scenarios, polls, and numbers. But we’re not done yet, and tonight we’ve made it easy for you to follow the numbers gurus in one place.

We’ve rounded up a list of Twitter users—both nationally and in swing states—who will be tweeting about exit polls, turnout, vote counting, and all the other info we’re tracking obsessively in the race to 270. Below, you’ll see their tweets. Or click here to see what Twitter’s smartest liberals and conservatives are saying about the returns.

See more of Slate’s coverage of the 2020 election.