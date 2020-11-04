Who’s Winning the Senate?

Tonight’s “other” main event is the battle for control of the United States Senate, which currently is composed of 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats. If Democrats can win the presidency, they will need a net pick-up of three seats to take control of the chamber; if Trump wins the presidency, Democrats will need to flip four. We will be tracking Senate race calls tonight as they come in on this here webpage, though some may either not be called Tuesday night or head to runoffs.

6:45: How’s Mitch McConnell doing?

The first wave of poll closures Tuesday night came in Kentucky and Indiana. In Kentucky, your favorite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing off against Democrat Amy McGrath, a prolific fundraiser… but not much of a competitive candidate. FiveThirtyEight’s forecast gives McConnell a 96 percent chances of winning with an average margin of 13 points. This is a race that could be called relatively early.

The next wave of poll closures, at 7:00, features major races in Georgia (2) and South Carolina, as well as Sen. Mark Warner’s reelection race in Virginia.