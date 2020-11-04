How Democrats Got It So Wrong

Subscribe to What Next on Apple Podcasts for the full episode.

For Democrats, election night didn’t go quite as expected: There was no blue wave, and we still don’t know who has won the presidential election. Those following the polls closely were also surprised, yet again. I spoke with Slate’s senior politics writer Jim Newell in the early hours of Wednesday morning about what the heck happened. Our conversation has been edited and condense for clarity.

Mary Harris: I should have been well-prepared for a doozy of an election night, but for some reason I still found it pretty unnerving. It sounds like you did too. Tell me about the evening, because I feel like it’s been a little bit of a roller coaster.

Jim Newell: When Florida numbers first started coming out, I started looking at some counties I was going to track. It looked like Joe Biden was running ahead of Hillary Clinton’s pace, so things were on track, and then this bomb went off in Miami-Dade County.

Not a literal bomb.

Not a literal bomb, but just the early vote there showed Biden leading by 9.

Why was that a big deal?

Because Biden needed to win that by 20. And it was only going to get worse as the night went on because that was the early vote. Those are the ones that Democrats had banked, hoping they could have a big lead that could withstand Election Day voters. So right then I knew that Florida was gone. That was just too big a miss.

So the night started with a “bomb” in Florida, and I feel like we’re getting toward the end of the night now. Well, it’s the morning, I guess. And the one thing we know is just that this race is not going to be a landslide. It’s not going to be a blowout.

No, it’s pretty clear that the polls were off again. We’ve seen Donald Trump doing really well, great turnout among rural voters. His strength among Hispanic voters—which people had noted that he was going to do better with Hispanic voters—is really quite stronger in some cases than you even expected. With Cubans in Miami just carrying that state for him, and then also in Texas along the Rio Grande Valley. That’s a big underperformance from Biden, and there’s going to be a lot of talk about that in the years going ahead.

Chuck Rocha, who’d been an adviser to Bernie Sanders and who has been on this show. He advises on reaching out to the Latinx electorate. He was tweeting, “I told you so.”

Right. It had been a concern going in that there are problems in South Florida, in Miami-Dade, both with the margin and with getting younger Hispanic voters and Black voters to turn out. There wasn’t a ton of enthusiasm for Biden, and that’s all completely real. I think there’s going to be a lot of questioning in general about Biden’s investment in the ground game in some of these states. I think they were focused mostly on Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, which was pretty prudent, but I think some of the investments in the ground game and get-out-the-vote efforts in some of these other states, which seemed doable all of seven hours ago, that’s really going to come into question.

Subscribe to What Next Get more news from Mary Harris and her team every day. Join Slate Plus Subscribe

We should acknowledge though that at this early date, there are some mirages happening, which is something that we talked about a lot before this election. The fact that it might seem that one person is pulling ahead, but that’s actually just a function of what votes are being counted. So what do we know about what votes are being counted and what that means for the results we’re seeing?

So in a lot of the states where they were able to preprocess their mail ballots, i.e., begin counting them a while ago and have them ready to put into the results tonight, that’s where you’re kind of seeing a blue mirage, because he would have a lot of Democrats who banked their votes early, and then that would be countered by Republicans who, encouraged by the president, came out to vote on Election Day. So you would see that Democratic lead draw down as the night went on. So that was the case in Florida. That was the case in Texas. That was the case in North Carolina. The case in Ohio was a really big one. I mean, Ohio looked really strong early on, but now it’s fallen back to where it was in 2016.

“I think the pollsters don’t understand the American electorate. They’re missing something really quite big.” — Jim Newell

And then there are states where there’s going to be a red mirage, theoretically. It’s going to vary a little state to state, but in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, this is where, because of disputes between the Republican legislature and democratic governors, they couldn’t come to an agreement to count and process votes before Election Day. So you’re seeing they can get a lot of the Election Day votes, their Republican votes, out pretty early, but then as the days and weeks go on, because it can take time to count all these mail ballots, you’re going to see things moving a little more blue. So that’s where you see these different mirages. We have a pattern where Democrats are voting more by mail and Republicans are voting more in person on Election Day. It’s just depends on when the counting is done.

So what you’re saying is buckle up, and I could hear that as I turned on the television around midnight, where strategists were saying, “Calm down.” We were telling people for a long time, This is going to take a while, but it seemed like as soon as that election night energy ramped up, that all kind of went out the window.

I think Democrats probably got down when they just saw it wasn’t going to be a direct polling hit. It was not going to be a Biden plus eight environment where you’re taking along Georgia, North Carolina, Florida. So I think that colors people’s impressions of how the night is going, and then flashbacks of 2016. But it’s really still a very close election. You could even say Democrats are in pretty good shape still, but it’s going to be the grind scenario. It’s going to be the one that everyone wanted to avoid where it’s not a clear result on election night, and then you’re going to have these long counts in the Midwest. You’re going to have the president filing lawsuits and challenging the validity of ballots, an argument for which there is no merit, by the way, and it could just take a while to decide.

You’ve talked about how the polls are trash. We talked about it before today, the fact that the polls for Biden looked very different than for Clinton, where they were pretty static. Biden was always in the lead, and that’s why Democrats felt so confident going into Election Day that we were looking at a potential Biden win. Where does polling go from here? We’ve already had a reckoning over polling, and we changed how we polled, but it seems like even changing how we poll didn’t prevent us from not having accurate polls.

I can’t answer where it goes from here. If we consider that the race was stable, hovering between a 6 to 10 point Biden win, and then I think he led pretty much every poll of Florida by quality pollsters for most of the election. It’s a comfortable miss. There’s systemic error in the polling industry. We’ll see how things turn out and how big the miss is. It could be a couple of points, it could be 4 points, but I don’t think they can just make a little tweak after this. This is just shocking to a lot of people.

I guess Nate Silver would say, “Well, the polls are just looking at probability, and there’s always a probability that this would happen.”

Yeah, but the probability was a 90 percent chance Biden had won, and now we’re probably looking at, I don’t know, it seems like it was more of a 70–30 race almost. This is a race that never looked like it was out of reach for a Joe Biden. And now we’re going to grind it out in courthouses in Pennsylvania. So I think the pollsters don’t understand the American electorate. They’re missing something really quite big. And that’s important because you need to have an accurate read of public opinion for journalists, for policymakers, just for everyone to do their jobs and reflect the will of the people. It’s frustrating.

So while all the presidential race results were coming in, we were also getting Senate results and that’s important because it has a huge impact on what happens no matter who wins the presidency. If Joe Biden wins and then he’s working with Mitch McConnell in the Senate, that’s not going to be real functional. So let’s talk a little bit about where the Senate races stand and what stood out to you here.

It’s pretty clear that Republicans are overperforming there and they’re in pretty good shape to hold the majority, but it’s not decided yet

And we should talk about why this is shocking because there is just so much money in these races, huge windfalls coming in for the Democrats, and the fact that you can have that much cash and still be not winning. It is surprising.

If the roles were reversed, Democrats would be saying, That’s great. Campaign money doesn’t take over. It’s all about the will of the voters. But yeah, Democrats built up huge sums of money. Jaime Harrison—we should talk about him in South Carolina—raised the most ever raised by a Senate candidate in a quarter by $20 million. And he’s losing to Lindsey Graham by about 15 points right now. So I think part of this is that Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation probably helped some Republicans come home here. And maybe there were some who thought that Biden would win, so they want to ensure a Republican Senate, but maybe it was just, the electorate was poorly sampled. We’ll wait and see what happens, but right now I would say Republicans are in strong shape to keep the Senate majority.

Earlier this week, I talked to Rick Hasen and he was saying that he prays the election doesn’t come down to Pennsylvania every day. And I wonder if you think it’s fair to say that prayer was not answered.

Biden could still win Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and the Nebraska 2nd District, which would show Biden could win it without Pennsylvania, but it’s looking like… And I guess we should’ve known it, it’s 2020. We should have known that the most messy path would probably be the one that we go down. So I think a lot of people will share Rick’s belief, but I don’t think people should just assume that because it’s going to be this battleground where Trump is going to launch all this bullshit… You shouldn’t give up on your vote being counted yet. I think that’s really important here, and I think the Biden campaign knew that Pennsylvania was where this would all come down to if things went wrong, and I think they probably are ready to fight on that.

Yeah, my understanding is they have an army of lawyers ready to go.

I saw somewhere being like, “Republicans have 4,000 lawyers, Democrats have 5,000 lawyers.” And I’m seeing them meeting in this Game of Thrones situation or something.

Subscribe to What Next on Apple Podcasts

Get more news from Mary Harris every weekday.