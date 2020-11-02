Now Streaming: Slate’s Final Preelection Show

On today’s episode of In the Know, Slate’s election show, Julia Craven speaks with Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party. They’ll discuss the misinformation surrounding the election and the voting process.
Use the player above, or tune in on Facebook or YouTube Live with your own questions at 1 p.m. Eastern.
See more of Slate’s election coverage, or join Slate Plus to support our work.
Support our 2020 coverage
Slate is covering the election issues that matter to you. Support our work with a Slate Plus membership. You’ll also get a suite of great benefits.Join Slate Plus