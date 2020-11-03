Some people are going to process the tension of Election Day by ignoring the news, taking walks outside, sitting in silence, catching up with old friends, reading works of ancient philosophy, and generally striving to remind themselves that as important as politics are, we cannot shackle the meaning of our extraordinary and finite lives to the outcome of a single election. Here at Slate, we are not those people. We will be online all day and night (and Wednesday day and Wednesday night, and possibly beyond) nervously but judiciously evaluating each new piece of information that becomes available about America’s referendum on Donald Trump.

10:10 a.m.: What Is Donald Trump Jr. Even Talking About Here?

I’m probably devoting more attention to the Don Jr. tweet above than I should, but hey, it’s going to be a long day. The younger Trump apparently believes that the entire world is supporting his father with the exceptions of California, New York, Mexico, China, India, Sri Lanka, Cuba, and, um, Liberia.

What’s striking here isn’t just that this is delusional, it’s that it’s not even consistent with Trumpworld’s usual delusions. Why isn’t Iran blue, for instance? Are undecided voters in Florida aware that socialist Venezuela is now, apparently, good? As for India, maybe that’s a racist jibe about Kamala Harris’s ancestry, but Trump Jr. should know that his father has a strong Hindu nationalist fan base. And how did Liberia get dragged into this?

Russia’s interesting. Trump Sr. has claimed at times—contradicting U.S. intelligence agencies—that Russia would prefer Biden win the election because “nobody’s been tougher to Russia than me”. But at other times he’s said that Putin, along with China’s Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, “don’t want to deal with Sleepy Joe.” Just to be clear, he means that as a bad thing.

If the world could actually vote, the map would look pretty different than this. Trump is overwhelmingly unpopular around the world, but he does have pockets of support. A Pew survey this year suggested he could realistically win Israel, Poland, Hungary, the Philippines and—a little more surprisingly—Nigeria and Kenya.

Polling on Antarctica’s been a little sparse.

-Joshua Keating

9 a.m.: A Last Look at Our Good Friends, the Polls

FiveThirtyEight gives Joe Biden a 90 out of 100 chance of winning the election and estimates a 349-189 electoral college victory. The Economist, whose polling guru G. Elliott Morris has been feuding with FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver for some time, gives Biden a 96 percent chance and estimates a 350-188 electoral margin. The New York Times’ Upshot polling department isn’t doing a forecast (cowardice!) but says Biden has a “commanding lead” and that Trump will need “a polling error much bigger than 2016’s” to win. The Cook Political Report says Trump would have to win all seven of its “tossup” states or districts (Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine’s 2nd congressional district*, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas) as well as two of its seven “Lean Democratic” states (Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania) to retake the presidency. FiveThirtyEight also gives Democrats a 75 out of 100 chance of controlling 50 Senate seats in the next term; Dems would need to win two of the Cook Report’s seven tossup races (Iowa, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and both seats in Georgia) to reach that number.

*Maine and Nebraska each assign one electoral vote to each congressional district and two to the statewide winner. In every other state the statewide winner gets all the votes.

—Ben Mathis-Lilley

Here’s When the Voting Will Be Done and When the Lawsuits Will Be Filed

The Times has a list of poll closing times by state and estimates of when counts will be updated and finished; the long and short of it is that Florida and North Carolina will likely be the first East Coast swing states to close their polls and issue almost all their unofficial tally data, with crucial Arizona also expected to report relatively promptly after polls close at 7 p.m. Mountain Time (9 p.m. Eastern). Official counts won’t be ready for days or weeks, but these states and others that likely won’t be as competitive are expected to be able to release enough unofficial data that news outlets may feel comfortable “calling” them as Tuesday turns into Wednesday. Biden leads in the polling averages in Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina, but not by more than three points in any of them.

Although Trump has promised to file lawsuits demanding that vote counts be shut down after election night, his campaign has yet to actually make any legal challenges that would invalidate tens or hundreds of thousands of ballots at once, and it’s possible that the electoral college will have been all but decided before dawn on Wednesday. The chaos scenario will take place if Trump sweeps the Sun Belt, which would mean that Michigan and Pennsylvania, which do not expect to have their counts done by Wednesday, become critical. (Republican legislatures in those two states have blocked efforts to change election rules so that administrators can pre-process ballots that have already been submitted. Pre-processing is what is already happening in numerous other states, like Florida, that had the good fortune to lock in reasonable election laws before “counting all the votes promptly” became a fully partisan issue. Republicans believe based on past evidence and current polling that ballots which are mailed or dropped off early are more likely to be cast for Democrats.)

—Ben Mathis-Lilley

Do You Guys Remember 2016? 2004?

Boy, I sure do. That feeling of optimism and imminent relief gradually, excruciatingly giving way to disbelief and despair? Ha ha, hope that feeling doesn’t gradually and excruciatingly creep over my body and mind again! Ha ha!

—Ben Mathis-Lilley