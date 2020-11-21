Donald Trump Jr. Has Coronavirus and Is in Isolation

Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s oldest son, tested positive for the coronavirus and has been in isolation since Monday. Trump Jr. doesn’t have any symptoms and is “following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” a spokesperson confirmed. As usual when it comes to cases of COVID-19 in the White House, Bloomberg was first to report the diagnosis. Trump Jr. is the latest White House insider to become infected with the coronavirus and news of his diagnosis came mere hours after Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, who is a special assistant to the president, said he had tested positive for the virus.

Trump Jr. posted a video to Instagram confirming the news. “Apparently I got the rona,” he said. “I’ll follow the regular protocols. You know, take it seriously,” he added. “No reason to do anything otherwise, but again totally asymptomatic, which is what’s weird about it.” He asked his followers for Netflix recommendations because “there’s only so many guns I can clean before that gets boring.”

Hannah MacInnis, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive for the virus earlier this month, Bloomberg reports. She is the latest of Pence’s aides to have been infected although the vice president himself has not contracted the virus.

Trump Jr. had already been in close contact with the virus as his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for COVID-19 in July. And of course, Trump and first lady Melania Trump as well as their son, Barron Trump, also tested positive for the virus earlier this year.

Andrew Giuliani announced on Twitter he had tested positive for the virus on Friday, a day after he attended a crowded press conference where his father and other Trump allies didn’t wear masks. Andrew Giuliani did reportedly wear a mask at the event. His father and Jenna Ellis, one of the top lawyers in Trump’s campaign team who is also advancing the unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, both tested negative for the coronavirus, Ellis said in a tweet.

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing. — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) November 20, 2020

There have been more than four dozen people with ties to Trump or the White House infected with COVID-19, according to Bloomberg’s count. These latest infections come at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging across the country and is also hitting other big names in Washington. Earlier in the week, Republican Sens. Rick Scott and Chuck Grassley both said they had the virus.