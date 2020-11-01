Donald Trump’s Final Pitch to the American People

Donald Trump is running out of time. Trailing in the polls, the president doesn’t have many more chances to make the case that he deserves a second term. At campaign rallies this week in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Minnesota, Trump was alternately self-aggrandizing and self-pitying, hectoring and digressive. A lot of what the president said made no sense. (“I will vanquish the vaccine.” What?) But as you’ll see in the supercut above, one message came through very clearly: Donald Trump’s greatest passion is Donald Trump. He’s going to miss himself when he’s gone.
Support our independent journalism
Readers like you make our work possible. Help us continue to provide the reporting, commentary, and criticism you won’t find anywhere else.Join Slate Plus