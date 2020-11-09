Now the Guy Leading Trump’s Election Challenge Effort Has COVID Too

Donald Trump’s election night White House party did not go how he might have hoped!

First, he didn’t win the election, either that night or on any subsequent one.

Then, on Friday, news broke that his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who was at the party, had tested positive for COVID-19, as had four other campaign and White House aides. Meadows’ positive result had reportedly come back on Wednesday, but he kept his infection secret from the White House staff at large until after the news reached the general public.

Then, on Monday, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, who was at the party, tested positive for COVID-19.

Then, later on Monday, campaign adviser David Bossie, who, according to Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs, was brought in to spearhead the president’s “post-election legal and political battle” (despite not, technically speaking, being any sort of lawyer) because Meadows had tested positive for COVID-19, also tested positive for COVID-19. Bossie was at the White House election night party too.

It appears that Donald Trump’s decision not to take the coronavirus seriously—in either personal or professional contexts—contributed to him losing the election. Then it turned a gathering that underscored his failure to win that election into a superspreader event that is handicapping his efforts to overturn its results.

Too bad!