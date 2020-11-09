The Slatest

Now the Guy Leading Trump’s Election Challenge Effort Has COVID Too

Bossie, a broad-shouldered man with short graying black hair, sits at a table in a bustling media room with the long-bearded Phil Robertson of Duck Dynasty. Steve Bannon is standing next to the table. All three are wearing headsets for a radio broadcast.
David Bossie is the person in this photo from the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland who is not Steve Bannon or the Duck Dynasty guy. Ben Jackson/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Donald Trump’s election night White House party did not go how he might have hoped!

First, he didn’t win the election, either that night or on any subsequent one.

Then, on Friday, news broke that his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who was at the party, had tested positive for COVID-19, as had four other campaign and White House aides. Meadows’ positive result had reportedly come back on Wednesday, but he kept his infection secret from the White House staff at large until after the news reached the general public.

Then, on Monday, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, who was at the party, tested positive for COVID-19.

Then, later on Monday, campaign adviser David Bossie, who, according to Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs, was brought in to spearhead the president’s “post-election legal and political battle” (despite not, technically speaking, being any sort of lawyer) because Meadows had tested positive for COVID-19, also tested positive for COVID-19. Bossie was at the White House election night party too.

It appears that Donald Trump’s decision not to take the coronavirus seriously—in either personal or professional contexts—contributed to him losing the election. Then it turned a gathering that underscored his failure to win that election into a superspreader event that is handicapping his efforts to overturn its results.

Too bad!

2020 Campaign Donald Trump Elections Coronavirus