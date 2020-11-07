Confident Biden Accelerates Transition Plans: “We’re Going to Win This Race”

Joe Biden’s advisers aren’t waiting for it to become official and are moving ahead with transition planning with a particular focus on picking future White House staffers. The first senior officials in a Biden administration could be unveiled as early as next week with a goal of announcing the first cabinet positions by around Thanksgiving, according to the New York Times. The Biden team won’t officially comment on the transition for now but the first move will likely be to announce a White House chief of staff. Those who are leading the transition efforts are particularly focused on the goal of naming the most diverse cabinet in history.

Despite Trump’s public defiance, members of the government are so far reportedly working in good faith with Biden officials. Close Trump ally Chris Christie, who led Trump’s transition team in 2016, said on ABC that members of Biden’s transition team have already been in touch with the White House to begin the transfer of power.

Biden has refrained from declaring victory but he made clear Friday night that he saw the writing on the wall and has already started working on key issues. “While we’re waiting for the final results, I want people to know that we’re not waiting to get the work done,” Biden said Friday night in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden had hoped to deliver a victory speech Friday night but instead he urged calm even as he expressed confidence. “Look at the national numbers. We’re going to win this race with a clear majority of the nation behind us,” Biden said. The voters have “given us a mandate for action on COVID, the economy, climate change, systemic racism,” Biden said. “They made it clear. They want the country to come together, not continue to it pull apart. The people spoke.” Before Biden spoke, Trump called on his opponent to not declare victory. “Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!” Trump tweeted.

Among the top priorities for Biden’s transition team is who will be his advisers on health care and the pandemic. A group of around two dozen experts has been put together to work on all issues related to the coronavirus, including the development of a vaccine. Vivek Murthy, a former surgeon general under President Barack Obama, is likely going to play a “key health care role” in a Biden administration, notes the Times. But even as they analyze possible cabinet positions, members of Biden’s transition team are well aware there is a possibility that Republicans in the Senate could effectively hold veto power over some key appointments.

Biden emphasized Friday that once the votes are counted the country would have to come together. “We’re certainly not going to agree on a lot of issues,” he said. “But at least we can agree to be civil with one another. We have to put the anger and the demonization behind us. It’s time for us to come together as a nation to heal. It’s not going to be easy. But we have to try.”