George W. Bush Congratulates Biden as Video of His Father’s 1992 Concession Goes Viral

Former President George W. Bush became one of the rare Republicans to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President–elect Kamala Harris on their victory. The move means every living former president has now congratulated Biden on his victory even as President Donald Trump has refused to acknowledge he lost the election. “Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country,” Bush wrote in a statement. “I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.”

Please see the statement from Jimmy Carter below. pic.twitter.com/VTkkHETZCQ — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 7, 2020

America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020

Bush also congratulated Trump and his supporters, noting the president earned more than 70 million votes, which is “an extraordinary political achievement.” Bush went on to say that Trump “has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges” and Americans “can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome clear.” He also urged unity, saying that Americans “must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future.”

Statement by President George W. Bush: https://t.co/Bsbv8k1nho pic.twitter.com/O7CLtEvxk0 — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) November 8, 2020

Bush issued his statement a day after his brother, former Gov. Jeb Bush, who ran against Trump in the 2016 primaries, also congratulated Biden. It’s hardly a secret that the Bush family were never fans of Trump and the former president revealed in 2016 that he and his wife, Laura, voted “none of the above” in the presidential race. He didn’t reveal how he voted this year.

Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 7, 2020

The former president spoke at a time when Republican leaders have yet to acknowledge Biden’s victory although most also aren’t backing Trump’s unfounded allegations of voter fraud. For now, only a few big-name Republicans, including Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have congratulated Biden.

Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020

The former president issued his statement at a time when video of his father’s 1992 concession speech, when he lost to Bill Clinton, has gone viral on social media as people share it to illustrate how much politics has changed since then. “Here is the way I see it. Here’s the way we see it and the country should see it,” he said. “The people have spoken and we respect the majesty of the democratic system.”