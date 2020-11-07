The Slatest

The Best Reactions to Biden’s Win From Across the Country

Some broke into spontaneous applause. Others broke out the memes.

A man hoists a Biden-Harris flag as he marches down the streat, wearing a mask that says "Vote"
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter Plaza across from the White House on Saturday. Eric Baradat/Getty Images

It’s been a long four days (and an even longer four years), but as of Saturday, Joe Biden has been projected the winner of the 2020 election. Across the country, Americans are marking the end of Donald Trump’s presidency by honking car horns, dancing in the streets—some while dressed up like mailboxes—and breaking out the Twitter memes. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most gleeful celebrations.

