The Best Reactions to Biden’s Win From Across the Country

It’s been a long four days (and an even longer four years), but as of Saturday, Joe Biden has been projected the winner of the 2020 election. Across the country, Americans are marking the end of Donald Trump’s presidency by honking car horns, dancing in the streets—some while dressed up like mailboxes—and breaking out the Twitter memes. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most gleeful celebrations.
Support our 2020 coverage
Slate is covering the election issues that matter to you. Support our work with a Slate Plus membership. You’ll also get a suite of great benefits.Join Slate Plus