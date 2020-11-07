The Best Reactions to Biden’s Win From Across the Country

It’s been a long four days (and an even longer four years), but as of Saturday, Joe Biden has been projected the winner of the 2020 election. Across the country, Americans are marking the end of Donald Trump’s presidency by honking car horns, dancing in the streets—some while dressed up like mailboxes—and breaking out the Twitter memes. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most gleeful celebrations.

Ballot boxes dancing to Missy Elliot is how Philadelphia is doing right now pic.twitter.com/eQgbDuUS35 — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) November 6, 2020

West Philly reacts to Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania by dancing in the street, of course pic.twitter.com/WBuipfLydN — Ellie Rushing (@EllieRushing) November 6, 2020

FLIPADELPHIA HERE WE COME pic.twitter.com/Y78oppQZTa — hannah woodhead (@goodjobliz) November 6, 2020

Philadelphia is already celebrating pic.twitter.com/OyfuVroRx0 — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) November 6, 2020

The new cabinet pic.twitter.com/yukYpOGvYS — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 6, 2020

#JewsAgainstFascism are currently playing and dancing to Klezmer music at the Philadelphia #CountTheVote block party outside the convention center where votes are being counted! pic.twitter.com/QR6VECq0QH — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) November 6, 2020

YO YALL GIVE IT UP FOR STEVE!! pic.twitter.com/XncIfPOXbh — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 7, 2020

THE ENERGY IS REAL RIGHT NOW.

This is Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/s4VQ4Eys84 — CJ Johnson (@cjjohnsonjr) November 7, 2020

SPIKE LEE LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/EXkWrLKFeH — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) November 7, 2020

The sound of NYC right now. pic.twitter.com/q6qa3o4tH6 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) November 7, 2020

midtown atlanta right now pic.twitter.com/LKiogdXNfp — sam (@dykefordoyle) November 7, 2020

I’ve lived in NYC my whole life and I’ve never seen anything like this pic.twitter.com/KVZakF7F5n — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 7, 2020

Every bus, every cab driver, every resident cheering out the windows. This is how New York City feels about you, @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/YBjTJIsmnt — Kaitlin Menza (@heykmenz) November 7, 2020

the streets of chicago are straight up rejoicing rn pic.twitter.com/CKpIqZdRAp — peyton danielle (@peytondani) November 7, 2020

So, um, this is Midtown Atlanta right now. Dancing in the streets. Strangers hugging. Black, white, gay and straight.



This is my America #BidenHarris #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/6YOGYeAERq — Brent Peabody (@brent_peabody) November 7, 2020

Dancing in the streets and bottles popped. pic.twitter.com/QA7Iel4JuN — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) November 7, 2020

Heading down to the White House and there is a veritable parade coming down Connecticut Avenue. Follow here for updates on the DC reaction to Biden winning the presidency for @washingtonian #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/VUEZEvFzDW — Jane Recker (@janerecker) November 7, 2020

patriotic mood in central park pic.twitter.com/PchUpHHIxF — 💥𝚍𝚘𝚍𝚊𝚒 𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚝💥 (@dodaistewart) November 7, 2020

Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza right now. A really emotional scene. pic.twitter.com/sTkwwbPrck — Benjamin Frisch (@BenjaminFrisch) November 7, 2020

And here comes the band. pic.twitter.com/1fDCdLD5zH — Benjamin Frisch (@BenjaminFrisch) November 7, 2020

No one knows what to do with themselves we're all just out cheering our hearts out pic.twitter.com/uP0wffCSHs — Natalie (@natalierachel) November 7, 2020

BREAKING: People are pouring into the streets in downtown Austin to celebrate Biden’s win. There are also protestors holding Trump signs. pic.twitter.com/M0fBY83c3g — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) November 7, 2020

Portland, ME right now 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/NHGWiFrCS0 — 𝙺𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚎 𝚆𝚎𝚋𝚋 (@Gorgon_Katie) November 7, 2020

Hello from Minneapolis right now, in front of the police department’s 3rd Precinct, which was burned down following the police killing of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/9qJ7fdo3OQ — Tony Webster (@webster) November 7, 2020

Celebration now by Biden/Harris supporters at BLM Plaza outside the White House: pic.twitter.com/SxO8YPhL11 — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 7, 2020

.@JoeBiden supporters dance to Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration” in Milwaukee, WI. pic.twitter.com/XXdawvQEsx — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) November 7, 2020

A man wearing a Puerto Rican flag tosses paper towel over the fence toward the White House. “Never forget,” he said. pic.twitter.com/tZkalqgB2D — Samantha Schmidt (@schmidtsam7) November 7, 2020

Brooklyn and the USPS, cheering each other on. pic.twitter.com/RURUtadYEt — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) November 7, 2020

The marchers — their numbers swelling every second, now at more than a hundred — is dancing to music from Hamilton and cheering as it passes through a tunnel, headed to the White House.



People are screaming and cheering and weeping and just totally losing it pic.twitter.com/clPyrifB71 — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) November 7, 2020