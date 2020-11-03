Election Day is finally here—but we have many painful hours to wait until results (potentially) roll in. Maybe you’ve already voted and will spend the day doom-scrolling. Maybe you’re reading this while waiting in line at your polling place. Regardless, we’ve prepared you something to keep you entertained (or anxious): the instant spin room.

We’ve rounded up top liberal and conservative commentators to walk you through what they’re seeing and predicting in today’s voting. Below you’ll see liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right. Or if you’re more interested in the numbers, see our spin room of state and national commentators.

See more of Slate’s coverage of the 2020 election.