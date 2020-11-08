The Surge is not in good shape, folks. We have barely slept since Tuesday. Our body is composed entirely of melted cheese, gin, stale chips, and Advil. Our retinas burn from screen consumption. There’s a cat in our house. Is it ours? We think that Steve Kornacki is our father.





But: Joe Biden is president-elect of the United States. Kamala Harris is the first-ever female vice president–elect of the United States. And in a few months, Donald Trump will no longer be president of the United States.





In a few months, Donald Trump will no longer be president of the United States. That is the only real takeaway from this insane week that matters at the moment, to be honest. But in this special edition Surge, we’ll run through some others anyway. These takeaways are most certainly not all great for Democrats, who had a pretty crummy election night outside of the presidential race. But let’s start with what the Biden campaign got right.