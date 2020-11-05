Now Streaming: Slate’s Election Wrap-Up Show With the Hosts of Trumpcast and The Gist

Tonight, Virginia Heffernan, host of Trumpcast, and Mike Pesca, host of The Gist, will try to make sense of the election and the day after for Slate’s election wrap-up show. They’ll discuss what we know, what we still don’t, and what it all means going forward.
Use the player above or tune in on Facebook or YouTube Live with your own questions and concerns at 8 p.m. Eastern.
