Now Streaming: Mark Joseph Stern and Dahlia Lithwick on the Election Results and Court Challenges

On this week’s episode of In the Know, Slate legal writers Mark Joseph Stern and Dahlia Lithwick discuss Biden’s electoral victory and the state of the remaining legal challenges from the Trump campaign. Where do we as a nation go from here? Are we in for a messy transition? They’ll discuss all this plus take viewer questions.

Use the player above or tune in on Facebook or YouTube Live with your own questions and concerns at 1 p.m. Eastern.

See more of Slate’s election coverage, or join Slate Plus to support our work.