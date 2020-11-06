Slate Election Live Blog, Day 3

Welcome to Day 3 of Slate’s election live blog.

Where We Stand With the Electoral College

Biden 253 (California 55, Colorado 9, Connecticut 7, Delaware 3, District of Columbia 3, Hawaii 4, Illinois 20, Maine 2, Maine (1) 1, Maryland 10, Massachusetts 11, Michigan 16, Minnesota 10, Nebraska (2) 1, New Hampshire 4, New Jersey 14, New Mexico 5, New York 29, Oregon 7, Rhode Island 4, Vermont 3, Virginia 13, Washington 12, Wisconsin 10) vs. Trump 214 (Alabama 9, Arkansas 6, Florida 29, Idaho 4, Indiana 11, Iowa 6, Kansas 6, Kentucky 8, Louisiana 8, Maine (2) 1, Mississippi 6, Missouri 10, Montana 3, Nebraska 2, Nebraska (1) 1, Nebraska (3) 1, North Dakota 3, Ohio 18, Oklahoma 7, South Carolina 9, South Dakota 3, Tennessee 11, Texas 38, Utah 6, West Virginia 5, Wyoming 3). And 71 outstanding. Arizona 11, Alaska 3, Georgia 16, Nevada 6, North Carolina 15, Pennsylvania 20 (Calls by the Associated Press except for Arizona, which has been taken out of Biden’s column in this post because there are additional votes to be counted and multiple networks have determined it is too early to call.)

9:22 p.m.: Philly’s Count the Vote Party Looks Like A Lot of Fun!

What began as a rally to ensure every vote is counted has turned into a full-blown party in the streets of Philadelphia. The city’s beloved Gritty, several gleeful U.S.P.S. mailboxes, a replica of the White House, and a few other costumed characters are joyfully dancing in the streets to a playlist that, throughout the day, included Earth, Wind, and Fire, Childish Gambino, and Public Enemy.

On the ground outside of the Convention Center - video speaks louder than anything I could type. pic.twitter.com/VXo59SEGlA — jason n. peters (@JPeters2100) November 6, 2020

It looks like a blast. It’s always lovely when a counterprotest in order to protect the election workers doing their jobs turns into a block party. That you can have fun and protect the democratic process is a lesson we should all take with us.

— Julia Craven

9:12 p.m.: Just Thinking About the Third-Party Vote

One “fun” thing to think about as we wait is just how many people went for the third-party candidate in some of these extremely close states. There are currently just a little more than 3,486 votes separating Joe Biden and Donald Trump in Georgia (Trump is still in the lead), but 61,227 Georgians cast presidential votes for someone else. In Nevada, Biden is winning by .9 percent, but 2.2 percent of the vote went “other.” In Pennsylvania, the margin is currently .8 percent, but 1.2 percent of votes picked neither leading candidate. And in North Carolina, where Trump is winning by 1.4 percent, 1.2 percent of voters went for a third-party candidate. At least Kanye West was not on the ballot in any of the states we’re still talking about.

—Susan Matthews

8:50 p.m.: A Photo for the Road

As Donald Trump gave his dejected-sounding address from the White House briefing room on Thursday, multiple photographers were moved to capture the same image: the president shrinking into the background behind the podium, dwarfed by a giant exit sign in the foreground. This one is from Reuters photographer Carlos Barria:

This photo has all the blunt-force impact of a well-crafted meme. One man, one word, and the promise of some sort of catharsis as the national nightmare of the Trump presidency draws nearer to its end. It bears some resemblance to a protest sign, the kind that says “BYE-DON” or frames the White House in the word LOSER. The resounding demand for Trump’s eviction, which has been building for nearly four years, is more powerful than his flailing attempts to stay. The exit sign is larger—4 million votes larger, at last count—than the man behind it.

—Christina Cauterucci

8:14 p.m.: “An Obese Turtle … Flailing in the Hot Sun”

President Donald Trump made more baseless claims of widespread election fraud in an address on Thursday evening. Breaking his 36-hour silence since his premature claim to victory on election night, Trump accused Democrats, without evidence, of suspiciously producing loads of new ballots that favor Biden over the past two days. The ballots he’s talking about are mail-in ballots, which election officials were not legally allowed to begin counting until Election Day in some states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” Trump said. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

Speaking from the White House briefing room, the president sounded uncharacteristically subdued even as he claimed a vast conspiracy was trying to steal the election from him in the states that are still counting voters’ ballots. Trump smeared Detroit and Philadelphia—whose heavily Democratic electorates were crucial to Biden’s performance in Michigan and Pennsylvania, respectively—as cities of corruption. Trump claimed to know Philadelphia well because he attended college there.

The president also falsely claimed to have “won” Michigan and Wisconsin. He expressed indignation that his lead was “whittled away” in several states by legitimate votes he does not want to be counted.

After Trump’s speech, CNN’s anchors and reporters seemed shaken. Dana Bash said she was “having a hard time keeping it together” even though she’s “not an emotional person.” Jake Tapper called the speech a “feast of falsehoods” and urged Republicans to “find a spine” and convince Trump to back down.

Anderson Cooper, calling the address “sad and truly pathetic,” left viewers with an even more memorable image:

Anderson Cooper: "That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. We see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over." pic.twitter.com/Az8Gp22wfJ — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 6, 2020

—Christina Cauterucci