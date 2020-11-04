The 2020 Election Has Already Resulted in Some Historic Firsts

As of this post’s publication, we’re still waiting for the results of the presidential election, and we’ll likely have to wait for longer than any of us are comfortable with. But across the U.S., lower-level elections and ballot initiatives have already been decided, and there are quite a few reasons to be hopeful. We’ve rounded up some of the “firsts” and other historic markers that have already resulted from the 2020 election, and we’ll update this post with others as they’re announced.

Arizona

In a decision that was undoubtedly affected by how terrible 2020 has been, Arizona became the 13th state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana (following New Jersey, below).

Delaware

Sarah McBride, a 30-year-old LGBTQ activist, will become the nation’s first openly trans state senator and the highest-ranking openly trans lawmaker in the country after winning her race. McBride was previously an intern in the Obama administration and press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign. “I spent my entire life feeling like tonight was so incomprehensible that it was seemingly impossible,” McBride told BuzzFeed News.

We did it. We won the general election.



Thank you, thank you, thank you. — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 4, 2020

Florida

With the victories of Michele Raynor-Goolsby and Shevrin Jones, Florida has elected its first openly queer Black woman as a state legislator and its first openly LGBTQ+ state senator, respectively. Florida voters also approved a $15 minimum wage.

Georgia

Kim Jackson will become the first openly LGBTQ+ state senator in Georgia history after defeating her Republican opponent.

Kansas

Stephanie Byers’ victory Tuesday night makes her the first openly transgender person ever elected to the Kansas state House and the first openly trans person of color ever elected to a state legislature in the U.S.

Missouri

Cori Bush’s victory in her race for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District makes her the first Black woman to be elected to Congress from Missouri. A registered nurse and ordained pastor, Bush is also a prominent activist who protested the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014. She previously ran for the House of Representatives in 2018 and for a Senate seat in 2016.

New Jersey

New Jersey became the 12th state to legalize recreational marijuana.

New York

New York saw a slew of historic wins on Tuesday night. Mondaire Jones won his race for New York’s 17th Congressional District, making him one of the nation’s first openly queer Black congressmen along with Ritchie Torres, who won his race for the 15th Congressional District in the South Bronx. Torres is also the first openly queer Afro-Latino to serve in Congress. Additionally, Jabari Brisport won his race for New York’s 25th District, making him the first LGBTQ person of color elected to the New York state legislature.

Oregon

Oregon became the first state to vote to legalize psychedelic mushrooms in controlled environments.

Tennessee

Torrey Harris and Eddie Mannis’ victories in their respective state House races make them the first openly LGBTQ officials ever elected to Tennessee state legislature.