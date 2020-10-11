White House Claims Trump Is No Longer Infectious, Doesn’t Say if He Tested Negative

Mere hours after President Donald Trump held his first public event since he was hospitalized with the coronavirus, his doctor gave him the green light to resume his public schedule, claiming he can no longer infect others with COVID-19. Yet once again, White House physician Sean Conley worded things in such a way that left lots of open questions and the distinct impression that the administration wasn’t being fully transparent about the president’s health.

“In addition to the president meeting the CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others,” Dr. Conley wrote in a memo released by the White House late on Saturday night. Conley also said the testing had shown there was no evidence the coronavirus is “actively replicating” in Trump’s body and that the amount of virus present has continually declined.

WH doctor says Trump “no longer considered a transmission risk to others...” pic.twitter.com/ymUrjMLx4Z — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 11, 2020

In what was his first update on the president’s health since Thursday, Conley pointedly did not say whether Trump had tested negative for COVID-19. The wording of the memo suggests the president’s viral load is dropping but the virus is still detectable. In an appearance on Fox News Saturday night, Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, seemed to go around in circles to say that Trump is no longer contagious without explicitly saying he is negative for the coronavirus.

Mark Meadows stops short of saying the President tested negative for COVID and says he is negative for COVID contagiousness pic.twitter.com/WOoK390uTS — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 11, 2020

In the memo, Conley also wrote that Trump has been “fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved.” That, of course, immediately raised questions about whether Trump had a fever over the past few days. And also whether his symptoms had fully cleared or whether he still has symptoms and they’re simply better than before.

Although the Centers for Disease Control says most patients need to isolate for at least 10 days after the beginning of symptoms, some may have to isolate for at least 20 days if symptoms are severe. Experts have long raised into question whether the White House is truly being transparent about the real severity of Trump’s illness, particularly considering he was treated with the steroid dexamethasone, which is usually only used in severe cases. Some have even raised concern that Trump’s condition could still worsen. “I don’t think he’s out of the woods for certain,” Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease physician, told the New York Times. “I would still be careful with someone like him.” In addition to the potential complications from the virus, Trump’s treatment with steroids could also make him more vulnerable to other infections.

The White House still won’t say when Trump last tested negative before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

WATCH: @HallieJackson presses White House Deputy Press Sec. Brian Morgenstern repeatedly over the date of President Trump’s last negative Covid-19 test. pic.twitter.com/5nhGPnoCYE — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 9, 2020