Trump Reportedly Wanted to Wear Superman Shirt to Surprise People When He Left Hospital

President Donald Trump really wanted a made-for-TV moment when he left the hospital. While he was at Walter Reed getting treated for COVID-19, the president pushed the idea of looking weak and frail when he left the hospital only to rip open his button-down shirt and reveal a Superman t-shirt underneath, according to the New York Times.

It doesn’t seem this was an off-the-cuff idea. According to the report, Trump talked to several people while he was at Walter Reed and floated the idea. Many on social media were quick to compare the idea to the famous Willy Wonka entrance scene. “He ultimately did not go ahead with the stunt,” reports the Times. Trump left Walter Reed on Monday and even though he didn’t wear a Superman T-shirt reveal, he did try to insert a bit of epic flare to his return to the White House. He later posted a video in which he appeared to be downplaying the coronavirus. “Don’t be afraid of it,” Trump said of COVID-19. “You’re going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines.”

On Saturday, Trump insisted he was doing well in his first public appearance since he returned to the White House. “First of all, I’m feeling great. I don’t know about you,” Trump said as bandages were visible on his hands, likely from intravenous injections. “I want to thank all of you for your prayers. I know you’ve been praying, and I was in that hospital, I was watching down over so many people.” Maybe he still had his Superman T-shirt idea in his head Saturday when he praised the teal blue shirts many of his supporters were wearing at his White House rally. “What a beautiful color,” he said. “I want to get one of them. I want to put one of them on instead of a white shirt.”