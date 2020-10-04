Trump Says He Is “Starting to Feel Good” in Video From Walter Reed

After a day of confusion and conflicting information about President Donald Trump’s health, the commander in chief tweeted out a video message from Walter Reed saying his condition has improved. But he also made clear that he is well aware he’s far from being given the all-clear and will have to see how his treatment develops. Sitting at a desk while wearing a blue blazer and a white shirt with the top button undone, Trump looked straight into the camera and said he “wasn’t feeling so well” when he arrived at the hospital but felt “much better now.”

In the four-minute video, Trump said that he was “starting to feel good” and thought he would “be back soon” but acknowledged that the “real test” was still ahead. “Over the next period of a few days, I guess that’s the real test,” he said. “So we’ll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days.”

In the video, Trump seemed to suggest that the reason he contracted the coronavirus was because he refused to be locked inside a room. He said he was given the option of just staying in the White House residence, but that was untenable. “I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe and just say, ‘Hey, whatever happens, happens.’ I can’t do that. We have to confront problems. As a leader, you have to confront problems,” he said. Even so, it seemed his first concern was the campaign, and he seemingly couldn’t help himself and mentioned his favorite topic: the number of people who attend his rallies. “I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started and the way we’ve been doing and the kind of numbers that we’ve been doing,” Trump said.

Trump also appeared to try to turn the video into a rallying cry. “We’re going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you want to call it,” he said. “And we’re going to beat it soundly.” He also said some new treatments for the coronavirus “look like they’re miracles coming down from God.” In the last minute of the video, Trump also said first lady Melania Trump was “doing very well,” suggesting that the reason was because she is “slightly younger than me, just a little tiny bit.”

The video came after a day of confusing messages from those inside the White House as well as general bewilderment about the state of the president’s health. White House physician Sean Conley tried to paint a rosy picture of the president’s condition, but White House chief of staff Mark Meadows seemed to contradict those words and said the president’s condition was “very concerning.” Among those who cover the White House and people in the administration, confusion seems to be the name of the game. “I have tried to get a straight answer from the White House since then about what is going on, and why we are being fed official contradictions,” Axios’ Jonathan Swan wrote. “Multiple sources in the White House and on the campaign have reached out since Meadows’ statement, and said they’re utterly perplexed about what’s going on.”