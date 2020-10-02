Donald Trump announced that he and Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 in the early hours of Friday morning, with a message that the two would be quarantining and “will get through this TOGETHER!” On Friday at 5:18 p.m, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced that the president was being moved to Walter Reed hospital. Here is her full statement:

President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.

Though the statement makes it sound like a preference, it is unusual for the president to go to the hospital, since the White House is set up to handle many medical situations. The decision to move the president to Walter Reed raises the obvious question: How sick is Trump?

Here is what we know about his medical condition: On Thursday night, Trump appeared at a fundraiser at one of his golf clubs, where some attendees said he looked fine and others said that he looked “lethargic.” By Friday, the White House was reporting that Trump had “mild” symptoms, and the New York Times reported that these included low-grade fever, congestion, and a cough. The president canceled the one event he had kept on his schedule for the day, a midday phone call.

Later on Friday afternoon, the White House physician, Sean P. Conley, issued a statement saying that the president “remains fatigued but in good spirits.” The statement also noted that Conley had given the president an 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail, as a “precautionary measure.” The drug has shown promise in early trials, but the company has not yet applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. The CEO of Regeneron has been a member of Trump’s Westchester County golf club.

Conley noted that the president received the experimental infusion without incident. The wording in the statement—that the president plans to be at Walter Reed for a few days—does not make it sound like he is being transferred due to a reaction to the drugs.

The most obvious explanation for why the president would go to Walter Reed is because he is seriously ill. There have been many documented cases of people sick with COVID-19 declining rapidly. It is also possible that Trump, a well-known germaphobe, would simply prefer to be at a hospital rather than at the White House. As photos of him walking across the White House lawn to get in his helicopter for transfer showed, the president was wearing a suit—and a mask.