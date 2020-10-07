How the Secret Service Is Handling a COVID-Infected Trump

The White House is under assault from an enemy it can’t see but should have seen coming. President Donald Trump has COVID-19, as do some of his closest associates, including senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, aide Nick Luna, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and former counselor Kellyanne Conway. With Trump back at 1600 Pennsylvania after a hospital stay, staffers are reportedly divided over whether enough protective measures are in place in order to stem further coronavirus infections.

And then there’s the group that can’t keep Trump safe from his illness, but still has to keep him safe: the Secret Service. For these agents, keeping a good distance from the president isn’t an option, and that requirement has already put their health at risk. On Sunday, Trump got into a hermetically sealed Chevy Suburban with at least two agents on Sunday in order to drive by supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital while he was being treated there. Medical experts and veteran Secret Service members criticized the outing as unnecessarily putting Trump’s security detail at risk. A day later, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson requested a briefing from the Secret Service regarding the safeguards in place to protect agents exposed to the virus.

Secret Service agents assigned to protect Trump now face a dilemma in which they have been tasked to protect, and even put their lives on the line for, a president who could get them seriously sick. While agents are famously expected to jump in front of a bullet for the president, Trump seems to be pushing the limits of that mandate with his cavalier attitude toward his own infectious illness. “Generally speaking, you’re not expecting to get a bullet from the protectee, but I guess in this case it’s different,” said Clint Hill, a former agent who served five presidents from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Gerald Ford. Hill added that the directive to be prepared to sacrifice one’s life for a president isn’t explicitly communicated during training or on the job, but it’s an implicit code that agents understand when they sign up. Nonetheless, he stressed, this doesn’t merit wanton disregard for agents’ safety. “There are all kinds of risks that you take as an agent and [COVID-19] happens to be one of them,” Hill told me, “but you hate to have it happen when it’s nonessential, where someone is just doing something for their own ego.”

The Secret Service can say no to outings and events that will put a president in too much danger, but they can’t do so out solely of concern that it will put agents at risk. Usually this distinction isn’t that significant, but Trump being the potential source of an infection changes the equation. “Usually if something is too risky for the agents, I would guess it’s too risky for the occupant of the office,” Hill said. “This is a different situation than normal; not every president comes down with an infectious disease.”

The responsibilities inherent to serving on a president’s security detail don’t leave a lot of room for social distancing. Typically, agents are at least stationed outside rooms for presidential business, such as the Oval Office or the Situation Room, so they’d be in some of the same indoor spaces as Trump. If a group of people are visiting with the president in, say, the Oval Office, Secret Service personnel will often follow them inside. Agents usually do not go into the president’s residence, where Trump is currently confined. The White House had prepared for him to work remotely out of the Map Room and Diplomatic Reception Room, though Trump has been pushing to return to the Oval Office. It’s unclear how the usual Secret Service protocols might change with Trump’s diagnosis, though the White House Management Office did reportedly send out a memo instructing anyone getting within six feet of the president to don gowns, surgical mask, eyewear, and gloves provided in an “isolation cart.”

Christopher Falkenberg, a former special agent for the Secret Service who was assigned to Bill Clinton’s security detail, doesn’t expect agents to have to get especially close to Trump at least while he’s in the White House. “[The White House] is a secure environment, there are set posts, everybody who’s there is highly screened,” he said. “Generally, the protectees have more ability to walk around without someone next to them when they’re in a place like the Oval Office or in the residence.”

If Trump decides he wants to start making public appearances, this could pose additional challenges for Secret Service personnel, particularly considering how risky this has been for them in the past. Two agents who accompanied Trump to his June rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after, forcing dozens more agents to quarantine. Through the process of making sure a rally is secure, Secret Service agents will have to stand in the crowd, screen attendees at entrances, and act as a barrier between the president and members of the public. “You must be close enough that if something were to happen, you can get to him very quickly and do whatever’s necessary to protect him,” said Hill. This often means being within breathing distance of the president.

The last time the Secret Service had to deal with a pandemic directly endangering a president and those around him was in 1919, when Woodrow Wilson caught the Spanish flu after downplaying the disease. Several Secret Service members had also become ill with the flu a couple months earlier while traveling across the Atlantic with Wilson.