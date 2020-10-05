The Slatest

Photos From Kayleigh McEnany’s Press Briefings Since the President Tested Positive for COVID

A close-up of Kayleigh McEnany taking off her mask
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes off her mask before speaking with reporters on Friday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced in a tweet Monday morning. Coming just days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis, McEnany is at least the 11th person in his close circle to have tested positive. She has rarely been seen wearing a mask during her press briefings, and was not wearing a mask while speaking with reporters on the White House North Lawn on Sunday.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany, who called herself an “essential worker,” said in a statement. “No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”

In the days since Trump tested positive, McEnany has conducted multiple press briefings without a mask on. Just hours before news broke on Thursday that Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest advisers, had tested positive for the coronavirus, McEnany gave a press briefing maskless.

Kayleigh McEnany stands at a podium, holding a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.
McEnany on Thursday. Saul Loeb/Getty Images
A close-up image of McEnany holding a press briefing and not wearing a mask
McEnany on Thursday Saul Loeb/Getty Images

She was photographed wearing a mask on Friday ahead of Trump’s transport to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, yet she took it off to speak to reporters.

McEnany and three others walking and wearing masks
McEnany exiting the West Wing on Friday. Oliver Contreras/Pool/Sipa USA via Reuters
McEnany, maskless, speaking with masked reporters.
McEnany on Friday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
McEnany speaking maskless during a television interview
McEnany on Friday. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

McEnany will quarantine and continue to work remotely, she said in her statement. Trump remains hospitalized but, according to doctors, could be released as early as Monday to continue treatment at the White House. Many are unsure with the severity of his illness, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she has been getting updates on his health through the media.

McEnany, maskless, speaking into a mic
McEnany speaks to the media at the White House on Sunday. Erin Scott/Reuters
