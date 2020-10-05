White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced in a tweet Monday morning. Coming just days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis, McEnany is at least the 11th person in his close circle to have tested positive. She has rarely been seen wearing a mask during her press briefings, and was not wearing a mask while speaking with reporters on the White House North Lawn on Sunday.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany, who called herself an “essential worker,” said in a statement. “No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”

In the days since Trump tested positive, McEnany has conducted multiple press briefings without a mask on. Just hours before news broke on Thursday that Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest advisers, had tested positive for the coronavirus, McEnany gave a press briefing maskless.

She was photographed wearing a mask on Friday ahead of Trump’s transport to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, yet she took it off to speak to reporters.

McEnany will quarantine and continue to work remotely, she said in her statement. Trump remains hospitalized but, according to doctors, could be released as early as Monday to continue treatment at the White House. Many are unsure with the severity of his illness, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she has been getting updates on his health through the media.