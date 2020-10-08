Trump’s Feral Fox Interview Shows He Has Come Completely Undone

President Donald Trump called into Fox Business Network on Thursday morning to do what he does best: rant and rave and howl at the moon. During a particularly unspooled interview—even by Trump’s standards—with host Maria Bartiromo, Trump unleashed on his favorite fevered topics of the day: Hillary Clinton’s emails, prosecuting his political rivals, the “curse” China put on the U.S., voter fraud, mailmen being indicted, in sum, the most important issues facing the country. That was all in addition to his patently unsound medical advice about the pandemic. After watching the interview, it’s hard not to come to the conclusion that Trump has come completely undone.

Here are some highlights, as it were:

• “China did this. This was all done by China. And we shouldn’t be hurting our workers because China put the curse on.”

"We shouldn't be hurting our workers because China put the curse on" -- Trump is now accusing China of putting a "curse" on the US pic.twitter.com/UYnvOPL0j4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

• “These people should be indicted. This was the greatest political crime in the history of our country. And it includes Obama and it includes Biden.”

"Unless Bill Barr indicts these people for crimes -- the greatest political crime in history of our country -- then we'll get little satisfaction ... and that includes Obama and that includes Biden" -- Trump calls for Obama and Biden to be charged with crimes pic.twitter.com/g4hVYx98ZJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

• “[FBI Director Chris Wray] has been disappointing. He talks about the voting thing. He doesn’t see the voting ballots as a problem. … They’re cheating all over the place on the ballots, how is that not a problem? That’s a much bigger problem than China or Russia.”

"He's been disappointing" -- Trump throws FBI Director Wray under the bus pic.twitter.com/15ftwI60fz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

• “These are cheaters. These are conmen; these are cheaters we’re dealing with in Nevada. … There’s bad things happening out there. … They’re sending out millions of ballots. … Mailmen are being indicted.”

"We have law enforcement watching him very strong. The US Attorney is watching [the gov of Nevada], very strongly. The US Marshal is watching. In New Mexico, a state I think we can win, we have the US Marshal and the US Attorney watching him"- Trump on his concerns w/mail ballots pic.twitter.com/Th3alRptA0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

• “She deleted 33,000 emails illegally and she should be indicted for that. … Nothing happens to her. … I’m going to have to get involved.”

Trump is ranting and raving about indicting Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/s1aiLRWF2p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

"I'm not happy about him, for that" -- Trump criticizes Pompeo for not finding Hillary's emails pic.twitter.com/xvreo9AtYE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

• “Biden won’t be president for two months. He’s not mentally capable of being president. Everyone knows that. And this monster that was onstage with Mike Pence last night … this monster … everything she said is a lie.”

Trump refers to Kamala Harris as "this monster" pic.twitter.com/hcnUpV8PBf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

What kind of cocktails were they prescribing this guy at Walter Reed again?