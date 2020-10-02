The COVID Victim’s Daughter Who Spoke at the DNC Was Also at the Debate

The woman who wrote a scathing obituary blaming local and national leaders for her father’s death due to their inaction was exposed to the virus when she attended the first presidential debate on Tuesday as one of Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s guests.

Kristin Urquiza’s father, Mark Anthony Urquiza, died of complications from COVID-19 on June 30. Her remarkable obituary for him in the Arizona Republic gained widespread attention, and in subsequent statements, Urquiza made clear that she considered Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and President Donald Trump—whom her father had voted for and still “had faith in” as the virus swept the country—firmly responsible.

Urquiza quickly became a prominent activist for COVID-19 safety advocacy, launching the Phoenix-based memorial group Marked by COVID and, at Biden’s invitation, speaking at the first night of the Democratic National Convention, where she again emphasized that the deaths of her father and hundreds of thousands of other Americans were the president’s fault: “The coronavirus has made it clear that there are two Americas: the America that Donald Trump lives in and the America that my father died in.”

Early Friday, the president announced on Twitter that he and first lady Melania Trump were infected with COVID, shortly following a test in response to the news that adviser Hope Hicks had also contracted the disease. The news gave rise to concern not only about Trump’s health but about the well-being of those with whom he’d had contact in recent days. Many feared the presidential debate would have allowed Trump to spread the virus to Joe Biden as well as other audience members, including Trump’s and Biden’s guests.

At the debate, Urquiza wore a mask, sat relatively close to the stage, and did not hesitate to emphasize her thoughts on the government’s pandemic response:

And just a few hours after Trump’s diagnosis was made public, Urquiza released a new, equally damning statement about the president and the virus through Marked by COVID:

Statement from Kristin Urquiza, one of @JoeBiden's guests at the debate earlier this week, who also lost her father to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/coG0nL7qVR — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 2, 2020

“It was not surprising to learn that I’ve now been exposed to COVID by The Donald himself as I sat about 15 feet away from him, in the very first row of the debate hall, while he yelled and mocked VP Biden for wearing masks,” she wrote.

Urquiza noted that audience members were only allowed into the debate hall after testing negative for the coronavirus. Urquiza and the other attendees—including, as she noted, “members of Congress, Secret Service agents, members of the media, and janitors”—may have been exposed, not only due to proximity to Trump but also from simply having shared the same enclosed space. In addition, many of Trump’s invited guests and family members were not wearing masks in the debate hall, despite Ohio’s mask mandate and the Cleveland Clinic’s repeated requests. Melania, who is now quarantining with the president, was also in attendance, maskless.

Despite having undergone repeated virus-related trauma due to the U.S. government’s negligible pandemic control, Urquiza did not wish ill of the president: “I know the darkest result of COVID: an undignified and lonesome death. Something I would not wish upon my worst enemy, present company included.”

Urquiza also wrote that while she’ll be getting a test soon, she will be quarantining in the meantime. Her organization, Marked by COVID, will be staging a “Week of Mourning” for virus casualties beginning Sunday.