Who Came in Contact With Donald Trump When He Was Potentially Contagious?

President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. The White House has indicated that the Trumps were likely infected by senior aide Hope Hicks, who traveled with them on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hicks began exhibiting symptoms on Wednesday evening and tested positive on Thursday.

Who else could have been infected by the president, the first lady, or Hicks? Here is a list of people with whom they came into contact in the roughly two-day time span prior to the positive results—that is, a starting point for the people who should get tested and self-quarantine. It is by no means comprehensive, since it’s difficult to know everyone who came into contact with the first couple and Hicks. We’ll add more names as the situation develops.

Trump’s contacts Tuesday night through Thursday

Joe Biden: Biden was onstage with Trump in the atrium at the Cleveland Clinic, where Tuesday night’s debate was held. They were spaced apart, but neither was wearing a mask. While the debate may have taken place before Trump would have been contagious, for now we can’t rule out the possibility that transmission occurred. Biden announced that he tested negative on Friday, though he should get repeated tests.

Chris Wallace: The Fox News anchor moderated the debate, also unmasked.

Everyone else at the debate: Guests included the candidates’ families, UFC fighter Colby Covington, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and Delaware Sen. Chris Coons (who tested negative on Friday morning).

Reporters at a press gaggle on the South Lawn: Reporters interviewed Trump outside the White House just before he boarded Marine One on Wednesday. Trump was not masked.

Minnesota Reps. Jim Hagedorn, Tom Emmer, and Pete Stauber: The three Minnesota congressmen traveled with Trump on Air Force One from D.C. to Duluth, where the president held a rally on Wednesday. They all were also in the same motorcade.

Minnesota state Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, Minnesota state House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, and U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis: The three Republicans met with Trump for a private conversation when he landed in Minneapolis en route to Duluth. The conversation was held outside and everyone was standing several feet apart, but they were all unmasked.

Attendees of a fundraiser in Shorewood, Minnesota: Trump attended a fundraiser on Wednesday for about an hour at the home of Marty Davis, CEO of the quartz-surfaces producer Cambria.

Aide John McEntee and deputy press secretary Judd Deere: The two officials traveled with Trump to New Jersey for a fundraiser.

Attendees of a fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey: Trump held a fundraiser at the club on Thursday that included a roundtable with supporters. He came into contact with about 100 people.

Secret Service personnel, White House residential staff, and others: Trump has a coterie of staff around him for safety and personal needs.

Hicks’ contacts Tuesday through Thursday

Campaign adviser Jason Miller and White House senior adviser Stephen Miller: Hicks was spotted riding without a mask in a staff van with the two men and others on Tuesday. Miller was also seen sharing an umbrella with Hicks later in the day.

Assistant to the president Nick Luna, White House director of social media Dan Scavino, senior adviser Jared Kushner, and (again) senior adviser Stephen Miller: Hicks was seen walking to Marine One with the four officials on Wednesday. None of them was wearing a mask.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany: McEnany was on Air Force One with Hicks (and Trump) on the Wednesday trip to Minnesota.

“Soldiers and law enforcement”: Trump said in an interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday that Hicks has recently been hugging soldiers and law enforcement officials, apparently suggesting that they might’ve infected her.